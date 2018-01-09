Raw Water Is Trending: What Is It? 5 Things You Should Know About It

Highlights Water is essential for sustenance Raw water is basically natural water found in the environment Raw water is basically natural way of consuming water

Water is essential for sustenance, what's equally important is the source from which this water is obtained. We generally turn to tap or bottled water to ensure safe health. What if you get access to raw or live water taken from natural sources, coming with claims of beneficial properties thanks to the presence of mineral compounds in it? A company based in San Francisco has recently been in the news for marketing unfiltered, untreated and 'live' water, which has managed to create a debate around the pros and cons of consuming 'raw' water. Here's what you should know about this recent trend:

What is raw water?

Raw water is basically natural water found in the environment that has not been treated or filtered to remove its minerals, bacteria, ions, particles or any compound. Raw water may be found in rivers, springs, rain, ground and wells. Several health experts pronounce this as unhealthy as this water may be carrying live bacteria and other particles that may be detrimental to your health.

Here are five things you should know about raw water and its effect on human body.

Raw water is basically natural way of consuming water without the use of chemicals like chlorine that is often used in water treatment process. Raw water may be naturally alkaline, abundant in sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium and high in silica, which may help keep skin hydrated and reduce age-related fine lines and wrinkles and is believed to have various other beneficial properties. The 'live' water may not necessarily be toxin free and a person drinking it may get a stomach full of parasites, viruses and bacteria leading to various health hazards. It may just be in its natural form of water but the contaminants present may lead to life threatening diseases like liver damage, kidney problems, nervous system disorders, et al. Humans can be exposed to waterborne organisms causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Raw water slides through various rocks that may contain arsenic which may negatively impact your immune system along with causing certain diseases.

While many health experts have dissed the concept of drinking raw water, people seem excited to try out this new 'health trend'.