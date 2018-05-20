Ramadan 2018: 5 Delectable Kebab And Tikka Recipes For Iftar Party This Ramzan

Ramadan 2018: The starters of Iftar calls for a special mention for their sheer richness and flavour. One of our favourite Iftar staples are the melt-in mouth kebabs and tikkas. Here are 5 recipes you can try for yourself.

Updated: May 20, 2018
The holy month of Ramadan has begun. Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a time of great significance in the Islamic faith. It is said that it was in thie month of Ramadan that the Holy Quran was first revealed. Scriptures state that during this month the devils are locked in chains behind the doors of hell, and the prayers made with true devotion reach directly to God. Many Muslims across the world observe ritualistic fasts Roza as a mark of devotion and break their fast in the evening. Iftar, happens to be a spread of delicacies with which they break their fast. From raan, haleem, biryanis, to phirni, shahi tukda and sheer qurma, an Iftar spread could indeed prove to be a foodie's delight. The starters of Iftar calls for a special mention for their sheer richness and flavour. One of our favourite Iftar staples are the melt-in mouth kebabs and tikkas. Here are 5 recipes you can try for yourself. 

1. Mutton Shami Kebab

Slightly coarser in texture and taste than their smoother counterparts like galouti and tunday kebabs, the shami kebabs are round and tender minced lamb patties teamed with heart-melting masalas. The golden brown kebabs are deep fried and often enjoyed with ulte tawe ka paratha or sheermal.

dahi kebab

Ramadan 2018: Shami kebabs are round and tender minced lamb patties  

2. Haleem Ke Kebab

Haleem fans raise your hands! What could be said of the rich meaty delicacy that has not been said already? These succulent kebabs are made with lip-smacking lamb chops, dals, herbs and masalas. Wholesome and rich, these kebabs are sure to please your taste buds. 

dahi kebab

Ramzan 2018: Wholesome and rich, these kebabs are sure to please your taste buds

 

3. Galouti Kebab

Straight from the royal kitchens of Awadh is this priceless gem that is taking the Awadhi cuisine on a global radar. Legends say that galouti kebabs were invented as part of a competition among the khansamas, who were directed to make the most succulent kebabs so that the old toothless nawab won't have to chew or make much effort to eat them. This aromatic and flavoursome galouti kebab recipe is sure to impress your taste buds.

galouti

Ramzan 2018:Authentic galouti kebab recipe is sure to impress


4. Reshmi Tikka

Creamy, tender and melt-in-mouth, this special chicken tikka is a treasure trove of spices and flavour. Baked till crisp and golden, this one's a treat to the soul. 
 
reshmi tikka

Ramzan 2018:Reshmi tikka is a treasure trove of spices


5. Putta Tikka

The Peshawari-style mutton tikkas made with yogurt and a range of spices like red chilli powder, turmeric, white pepper powder, red and green chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds and carom seeds is an explosion of flavours you must not deprive yourself of. Try this delectable recipe and you would know what we mean. 
putta tikka

Ramazan 2018: Putta tikka is an explosion of flavours you must not deprive yourself of

 

Ramadan Mubarak Everybody!



