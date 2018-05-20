Ramadan 2018: 5 Delectable Kebab And Tikka Recipes For Iftar Party This Ramzan

1. Mutton Shami Kebab
Slightly coarser in texture and taste than their smoother counterparts like galouti and tunday kebabs, the shami kebabs are round and tender minced lamb patties teamed with heart-melting masalas. The golden brown kebabs are deep fried and often enjoyed with ulte tawe ka paratha or sheermal.
(Also Read:Ramzan 2018: 5 Delectable Biryanis You Can Prepare For The Iftar Parties This Ramzan!)
2. Haleem Ke Kebab
Haleem fans raise your hands! What could be said of the rich meaty delicacy that has not been said already? These succulent kebabs are made with lip-smacking lamb chops, dals, herbs and masalas. Wholesome and rich, these kebabs are sure to please your taste buds.
(Also Read:Ramadan 2018: 5 All-Time Favourite Ramadan Desserts)
3. Galouti Kebab
Straight from the royal kitchens of Awadh is this priceless gem that is taking the Awadhi cuisine on a global radar. Legends say that galouti kebabs were invented as part of a competition among the khansamas, who were directed to make the most succulent kebabs so that the old toothless nawab won't have to chew or make much effort to eat them. This aromatic and flavoursome galouti kebab recipe is sure to impress your taste buds.
(Also Read:Ramzan 2018: 8 Ramzan Special Sharbats To Make At Home For Sehri And Iftar)
4. Reshmi Tikka
CommentsCreamy, tender and melt-in-mouth, this special chicken tikka is a treasure trove of spices and flavour. Baked till crisp and golden, this one's a treat to the soul.
5. Putta Tikka
The Peshawari-style mutton tikkas made with yogurt and a range of spices like red chilli powder, turmeric, white pepper powder, red and green chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds and carom seeds is an explosion of flavours you must not deprive yourself of. Try this delectable recipe and you would know what we mean.