Ragi Paratha - A Healthy And Wholesome Breakfast You Can't Say No To

Ragi paratha is a highly nutritious dish.

As the world is waking up to the benefits of traditional foods that our ancestors ate, millets have gained much popularity. The various benefits that these whole grains provide motivate us to go back to our roots and include these forgotten grains in our diet. In the world of millets, there's one gem that deserves a special place on your plate - Ragi. This grain is being extensively used in menus, mostly in the form of flour, to make ragi recipes like rotis, cheelas, tikkis and more dishes. If you've already tried these ragi food items and want to explore further, we have the perfect recipe for you - ragi paratha. This nutritious and delicious creation offers a wholesome twist to your traditional paratha, making it a great choice for your diet. If you haven't already tried this delectable treat, you're in for a delightful surprise. Let's find out what makes ragi paratha special, how to make it, and why it should become a regular part of your diet.

Is Ragi Better Than Wheat? Here Are Some Ragi Benefits:

One common question that often arises is whether ragi is a superior choice compared to wheat. Both Ragi and wheat have their own unique advantages, and the choice between them depends on individual dietary preferences and health goals. Choose ragi recipes for the following reasons:

Rich in Fibre:

Ragi is richer in dietary fibre compared to wheat. This higher fibre content aids digestion, promotes a feeling of fullness, and helps prevent overeating, making it an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight.

Loaded with Minerals:

Ragi is packed with essential minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium, making it a fantastic choice for maintaining strong bones, preventing anaemia, and supporting overall health.

Gluten-Free:

Ragi is naturally gluten-free, while wheat contains gluten. This makes ragi a safe option for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

Glycaemic Index:

Ragi has a lower glycaemic index compared to wheat, which means it has a more gradual impact on blood sugar levels. It's an ideal choice for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar.

Is Ragi High in Protein?

Yes, ragi is indeed high in protein, especially when compared to other grains like rice or wheat. It contains around 7-8 grams of protein per 100 grams, as per USDA, which is quite impressive for a grain. It's particularly beneficial for vegetarians and vegans as it provides essential amino acids that are often lacking in a plant-based diet.

How To Make Ragi Paratha I Ragi Paratha Recipe:

Start by combining the ragi flour and wheat flour with a pinch of salt. Then knead the dough by adding water gradually. The dough should be firm and not too sticky. Let the dough rest for some time, and then add the finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, green chillies, and cumin seeds. Knead the dough again. Now divide the dough into equal-sized portions and roll each portion to make rotis. Cook on both sides to make crispy, golden-brown stuffed parathas.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for ragi paratha.

You can enjoy your ragi paratha with curd, pickle, chutney or any curry of your choice. Try this ragi recipe and we are sure you'll love it.