Quick And Easy: 5 High-Protein Dinner Recipes You Can Whip Up In 10 Mins

Add these dishes to your dinner menu. (Image Credit: Istock)

Deciding what to make for dinner is an everyday struggle. After having our evening chai, our minds immediately start to wonder what to have for dinner. Sometimes, we may even start doing so while we're having lunch. It's tempting to indulge in pizzas, pastas, or even Indian dishes such as bhature and pav bhaji. But as much as they delight our taste buds, they fail miserably on the health scale. For dinner, it's important to be mindful of what you eat, as our metabolism naturally slows down and it may accumulate as fat. Health experts recommend having a protein-rich diet, as it helps keep our bodies healthy and also prevents unwanted bingeing at night. If you're looking for some recipe inspiration, here are some delicious dishes you can get started with:

Also Read: High-Protein Diet: 7 Protein-Rich Snack Recipes For Vegetarians

Here Are 5 High-Protein Dinner Recipes You Must Add To Your Diet:

1. Ragi Dosa

Dosa is a comfort food for many and is perfect to have for a light dinner. The batter of this dosa is made using a combination of two flours, i.e., ragi flour and rice flour. Additionally, it also includes mustard seeds and curry leaves. Pair it with sambar and coconut chutney to relish its taste. Apart from being rich in protein, ragi dosa is also a suitable option for diabetics. Click here for the complete recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Moong Dal Dhokla

In the mood to have something Gujarati? Look no further than this moong dal dhokla. The process of making this dhokla is not very different from regular dhokla, but it will definitely charge up your dinner table with a good dose of protein. It is wholesome and super easy to make, which is why you shouldn't miss trying it out. Find the complete recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Oats Paneer Tikki

To make this tikki, roasted oats, paneer, and boiled potatoes are combined with a pool of spices and then shallow-fried until golden brown. It offers the perfect combination of health and taste. Whether you wish to whip it up for yourself or serve it to your guests at a dinner party, this high-protein tikki will definitely be a crowd-pleaser. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Sindhi Sprouts And Jowar Doda

Next up, we bring you a protein-packed recipe from Sindhi cuisine: sprouts and jowar doda. It's somewhat like a roti but a lot more nutritious, making it a healthier alternative to pair with your curries and sabzis. Sprouts are blended with chillies, garlic, and ginger to make a paste and then combined with jowar flour to make it. Do not forget to top the rotis with a drizzle of oil. Find the complete recipe here.

5. Chana Dal Kebab

Kebabs are another favourite for dinner. As the name suggests, these ones are made using chana dal and are a delicious way to include protein in your dinner meal. The recipe calls for deep-frying them, but to make them healthier, you can shallow-fry or air-fry them as well. Try making them tonight, and we're sure they'll be an instant hit in your family. Click here for the complete recipe.

Also Read: Nutritionist Shares High-Protein Pancake Recipe For Healthy Indulgence

Which of these dishes are you going to try first? Do let us know in the comments section below.