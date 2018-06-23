Prolonged Psychological Stress May Cause Blindness: Eat These 5 Foods To Beat Stress

Psychological stress is all too common nowadays, with increasing work hours and relatively less leisure hours. The adverse impacts of a stressed mind are very well known. From affecting our thoughts, feelings and behaviour negatively, to leading to diseases like obesity and heart ailments, stress can have serious consequences. A recent study on stress has put the limelight on the need to deal with stress effectively, as it may potentially lead to blindness! The study, that was published in the EPMA journal said that prolonged high stress is linked with loss of vision, indicating the immediate need to deal with the psychological epidemic.

Lead investigator of the study, Bernard Sable said that the study has uncovered a 'clear psychosomatic component' to loss of vision, adding that stress is a significant cause of blindness and not just a result of loss of vision resulting from diseases like glaucoma, optic neuropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. "..Continuous stress and elevated cortisol levels negatively impact the eye and brain due to autonomous nervous system (sympathetic) imbalance and vascular dysregulation; hence stress may also be one of the major causes of visual system diseases such as glaucoma and optic neuropathy", said the study.

It added by saying that stress is a known risk factor for vision loss, its role in the development of certain visual disorders is not widely appreciated. Since stress is both the cause and the result of blindness, it "creates a vicious cycle of a downward spiral, in which initial vision loss creates stress which further accelerates vision loss, creating even more stress and so forth", says the study. The study also indicated that the conclusions could have several implications for clinical practice. It also recommended a few possible ways that doctors can adopt while dealing with vision disorders related to stress. It said that doctors must recommend relaxation techniques like meditation and yoga, and stress reduction, not just ass ways to deal with post-blindness stress, but also as preventive measures to mitigate progression of vision loss. It also advises doctors to instill positivity and optimism in patients, while acquainting them with information regarding eye health and in particular stressing on stress reduction.

There are certain foods that are said to have stress-busting effects on the mind and body. Here are some of the foods to include in your diet to beat stress:

1. Oatmeal: Considered to be a serotonin enhancer, oatmeal gives your body an energy boost and also regulates blood sugar.

2. Fatty Fish: Rich in omega 3, fish like salmon and mackerel are said to enhance brain function and beat stress and anxiety.

3. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds are rich in the amino acid tryptophan, which is a precursor to serotonin.

4. Onion and Garlic: Both these root vegetables are powerful pre-biotics, which are helpful in maintaining a health gut microbiota, which are linked to better mood regulation.

5. Lentils: Rich in B vitamins which are known as nature's happiness pills, lentils can reduce tiredness and fatigue and reduce stress.

