Pre-Pregnancy Obesity May Put Your Newborn To the Risk of Autism and ADHD 

Women who are planning to have a baby beware. Being overweight or obese before pregnancy could put your newborn to the risk of developing autism or behavioural problems, says a new study. The study published in the journal Obesity Reviews, revealed that the risk of autism increased upto 36 percent and Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADHD) risk increased up to 62 percent for the babies of obese women.Autism is a developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact socially. The study also revealed that obese mothers had a 50 percent higher risk of having a child with any kind of neurodevelopmental disorders, while overweight women had a 17 percent higher risk.The U.S based researchers also revealed that prenatal exposure to environmental toxins, stress and nutrition have all been linked to neurodevelopmental outcomes in children. For the study, the researchers examined 1,483 participants on pregnancy weight and neurodevelopmental delays.The findings revealed that 58 percent increased risk of developmental delay and a 42 percent increased risk of emotional or behavioural problems among children of obese women.Along with the impaired neurodevelopment problems, cognitive delay and emotional/behavioural problems in their child, an increased risk of gestational diabetes was also found in women who were obese during their pregnancy.Obesity is a condition where the body accumulates excess fat which has a negative impact on health. If you too are faced with obesity, here's help. Consensus Dietary Guidelines for Healthy Living and Prevention of Obesity, Dr.Anoop Misra et all include reduction in the intake of carbohydrates, preferential intake of complex carbohydrates and low glycemic index foods, higher intake of ﬁber, lower intake of saturated fats, optimal ratio of essential fatty acids, reduction in trans fatty acids, slightly higher protein intake, lower intake of salt, and restricted intake of sugar.