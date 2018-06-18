Poor Gut Health May Trigger Risk of Depression In Obesity: Study 

Much has been said about the importance of gut flora. Gut health plays an instrumental role in maintaining overall health. Leaky gut mat often pave way for poor digestion, skin conditions, IBS, asthma, slow metabolism and other health issues. If the results of a latest study are to be believed, gut microbes may contribute to depression and anxiety in obesity. The study is published in Molecular Psychiatry.For the study, researchers at Joslin Diabetes Center studied mice that become obese when put on a high-fat diet.The findings revealed that mice on a high-fat diet showed significantly more signs of anxiety, depression and obsessive behavior than animals on standard diets."As endocrinologists, we often hear people say that they feel differently when they've eaten different foods," said C. Ronald Kahn, M.D., co-Head of the Section on Integrative Physiology and Metabolism at Joslin.Mice that are prone to developing obesity, diabetes and related metabolic diseases when given high-fat diets, have been studied previously by his lab too.In the recent study, the researchers gave the mice on a high-fat diet four classic lab animal behavioral tests, which are often employed in screening drugs for anxiety and depression. In each case, mice on high-fat diet showed higher signs of anxiety and depression than mice on a regular diet. But interestingly enough, when the mice were given antibiotics with the high fat diet, their behaviors returned to normal.One of the ways the researchers showed this was an effect of the microbiome was by transferring gut bacteria from these experimental mice toto germ-free mice, who did not have any bacteria of their own.The animals who received bacteria from mice on a high-fat diet showed increased levels of activity associated with anxiety and obsessive behavior.The team pointed to the link between microbiome alterations to the production of certain neurotransmitters--the chemicals that transfer signals across the brain.The team is now working to identify specific populations of bacteria involved in these processes.Scientists across the world are working to find cure for depression, and like any ailment depression also needs proper medical intervention. However there are many ways by which you could perhaps manage it better too. Your diet may play a crucial role in doing so. Here are some foods you must include in your diet if you are facing depression.Include foods that are rich in complex carbs in your diet like whole grains and brown rice. A lot of studies have shown that low carb diets have been linked to nervousness, anxiety, decreased concentration and insomnia.A deficiency of this nutrient if often linked with mood swings and depression. Add natural sources of Vitamin D like mushrooms, eggs and soy milk to your diet.Antioxidants can help in reducing the oxidative stress on your mental health. Berries and foods like cherries, grapes and dark leafy greens are your best bet.Protein rich foods are known to boost alertness. Some of them contain an amino acid called tryptophan which helps your body make the mood boosting brain chemical, serotonin. Peas, beans, soya, lentils and paneer are good options and so are chicken and fish.Your diet is only a part of managing depression. If you are dealing with severe depression, you must take your physicians and medications seriously. Regular exercising or moderate physical activity has also been linked to reducing symptoms of depression.(With Inputs IANS)