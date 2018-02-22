Polyphenols In Red Wine May Help Fight Tooth Decay And Gum Diseases: Study

Previous studies have suggested that the health benefits of polyphenols are linked to them being antioxidants that protect the body from harmful and cell-damaging free radicals. However, recent studies have indicated that polyphenols might also boost health by working with the good bacteria in our gut.
For this study, researchers compared the effects of two polyphenols from red wine against grape seed and red wine extract supplements on bacteria that stick to teeth and gums and cause dental plaque, cavities and gum disease. As a result, they found the wine polyphenols and extract all reduced tha bacteria's ability to stick to the cells, but the polyphenols- caffeic and p-coumaric acids were more effective.
Apart from red wine here are foods that can help prevent tooth decay and gum diseases.
1. Apple
Apples are excellent sources of fibre that act as cleansing agent. They also contain malic acid that boost saliva production, hence removing bacteria from the mouth.
2. Vitamin C foods
The high amount of vitamin C found in oranges, berries and lemons can also protect against tooth decay and gums from infections.
3. Milk
Calcium in milk helps fortify teeth along with the protein casein that helps reduce acid levels in the mouth, thereby protecting teeth.
4. Cranberries
Chew dried cranberries thoroughly to release gum protecting properties and give a massage to your gums and teeth.