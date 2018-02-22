Polyphenols In Red Wine May Help Fight Tooth Decay And Gum Diseases: Study

According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, red wine contains chemicals that help in fighting against tooth decay and gum diseases. Researchers found some compounds from the drink, known as polyphenols that helped fend off harmful bacteria in the mouth. However, the study also claims that it does not recommend drinking more red wine.

Previous studies have suggested that the health benefits of polyphenols are linked to them being antioxidants that protect the body from harmful and cell-damaging free radicals. However, recent studies have indicated that polyphenols might also boost health by working with the good bacteria in our gut.

For this study, researchers compared the effects of two polyphenols from red wine against grape seed and red wine extract supplements on bacteria that stick to teeth and gums and cause dental plaque, cavities and gum disease. As a result, they found the wine polyphenols and extract all reduced tha bacteria's ability to stick to the cells, but the polyphenols- caffeic and p-coumaric acids were more effective.

Apart from red wine here are foods that can help prevent tooth decay and gum diseases.

1. Apple

Apples are excellent sources of fibre that act as cleansing agent. They also contain malic acid that boost saliva production, hence removing bacteria from the mouth.

2. Vitamin C foods

The high amount of vitamin C found in oranges, berries and lemons can also protect against tooth decay and gums from infections.

3. Milk

Calcium in milk helps fortify teeth along with the protein casein that helps reduce acid levels in the mouth, thereby protecting teeth.

4. Cranberries

Chew dried cranberries thoroughly to release gum protecting properties and give a massage to your gums and teeth.