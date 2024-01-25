Pizza Cones Take Internet By Storm Yet Again - Concept Divides Foodies

Pizza cones have gone viral again, receiving millions of views (Photo Credit: Instagram/ unlokt)

If you asked us what's the most unusual pizza video we've come across, it would be hard to choose. People around the world love to experiment on this popular Italian delight. They don't just give it unique toppings, but also change the shape of the traditionally circular treat. In 2021, the concept of "pizza cones" had gone viral. As the name suggests, it is a cone made of pizza dough and filled with sauce, cheese and other ingredients. More recently, a video showing the making of this snack at a famous restaurant in Las Vegas has taken the internet by storm. The Instagram reel has received more than 30 million views so far.

Also Read: Japanese Self-Pouring Beer Machine Goes Viral, Fails To Win Over Beer Lovers

In the video, we see a man taking out pizza dough from one part of the machine. He separates the dough into near-equal-sized pieces on a flat surface. Later, he goes to another part of the semi-automated set-up, where there are cone-shaped moulds. He places the dough in these and presses the machine down on the dough. Once the cones are ready, he fills them with alternate layers of what looks to be a cheese-pepperoni mixture and tangy pizza sauce. Once they are stuffed to the brim, the pizza cones are lined up to be baked upright in a special oven. As per the caption, the video was shot at a restaurant in Las Vegas, USA.

Watch the complete reel below:

Also Read: Viral Video Showing 'Salad Bar' Drawer Gets 77 Million Views, Captivates Internet

Although the video was first shared last month, it has continued to receive a lot of interest online. Instagram users are divided about this viral pizza creation. While some find the idea extremely tempting, many others have expressed concern about the cone staying intact. Some users also seem to be tired of such experimental pizza versions.

Read some of the reactions below:

"Just go eat a traditional pizza, this is ridiculous."

"All the flavours of a hot pocket with none of the convenience."

"The roof of my mouth wants a word with you."

"That's a burnt tongue for sure."

"That's a lot of equipment for a gimmick."

"I have had these many times. They are amazing! Perfect ratio."

"Why do I envision Hot Lava on my lips and Tongue after biting into that."

"I want one! Marvellous concept! For all the naysayers, stay happy with whatever you like."

"For every watched second, an Italian ghost will haunt you!"

"Yum, I would try that! Looks cool."

What did you think of this viral pizza cone? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon Criticised For Making Drink With Snow, Defends Decision