Pic Of Free Cookies From Apple Event Sparks Debate, Here's Why

The Apple event held in California last week has been creating waves on the internet. Tech enthusiasts from all over the world discussed the new range of phones, watches and tablets launched by Apple in September 2023. One of the most talked about features was the Type-C charger, which has been introduced in the new range of Apple's iPhone 15. However, recently, a foodie aspect of the event also stirred up a bit of controversy. As per bloggers and attendees of the Apple event, the tech giant had distributed free cookies to people before it started. Take a look:

Apple gave us cookies at the event.



They were so good.



🥹 pic.twitter.com/QaUXa9aLc7 — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) September 16, 2023

The photographs of the cookies from the Apple event were shared by multiple bloggers and attendees. A blogger named Nikias Molina wrote, "Apple gave us cookies at the event. They were so good." The packet of the cookies read, 'Welcome to California. September 2023.' However, internet users were quick to point out that the event was called a 'carbon-neutral' event and thus the use of plastic was a bit ironic. Further, Apple had stated in the past that they would not include the charger in the iPhone box to reduce their carbon footprint, thus further fuelling the debate about their environmental concerns by using plastic to package the cookies.

Take a look at the reactions:

That's 100% carbon neutral biodegradable plastic with 80% similarity to the biodegradability of paper. Apple is on track to increase its biodegradability to a whopping 130% by the year 2025. That's a 25% increase in the biodegradability of Apple cookie plastic wrap year after… — michael colon (@dagoatao) September 16, 2023

Not even packed in paper or smt like that but in plastic ? Okay 🤨 — MarsPLAY (@mars_play) September 16, 2023

Must've been a lot of plastic. — Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) September 16, 2023

Thought Apple was anti plastic — Lore Curator (@LoreCurator) September 17, 2023

Why doesn't Apple care about nature by giving cookies in plastic wrap? Is it only on iPhone and charger? 🙄 — Jerin James (@JerinJamesaj) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, many other users also expressed their surprise that Apple gave out something for free. "I assume the sticker is given out separately," said a user while another said, "They should be giving out apples!" Take a look at some more reactions:

introducing, apple cookie. small yet tasty. starting at $99 — comedic canadian (@comedicanadian) September 16, 2023

Were they the best cookies they ever made? — Ouriel @Zengo (@OurielOhayon) September 17, 2023

Chocolate, wrapping and biscuit sold separately — OffTheRailsUK (@Off_The_RailsUK) September 17, 2023

What did you think about the Apple cookies controversy? Tell us in the comments.