Pic Of Free Cookies From Apple Event Sparks Debate, Here's Why

The free cookies sparked a controversy online. Photo: X/@NikiasMolina
The Apple event held in California last week has been creating waves on the internet. Tech enthusiasts from all over the world discussed the new range of phones, watches and tablets launched by Apple in September 2023. One of the most talked about features was the Type-C charger, which has been introduced in the new range of Apple's iPhone 15. However, recently, a foodie aspect of the event also stirred up a bit of controversy. As per bloggers and attendees of the Apple event, the tech giant had distributed free cookies to people before it started. Take a look:
Also Read: Apple Launch Event: Zomato, Domino's And Other Brands Share Witty Memes
The photographs of the cookies from the Apple event were shared by multiple bloggers and attendees. A blogger named Nikias Molina wrote, "Apple gave us cookies at the event. They were so good." The packet of the cookies read, 'Welcome to California. September 2023.' However, internet users were quick to point out that the event was called a 'carbon-neutral' event and thus the use of plastic was a bit ironic. Further, Apple had stated in the past that they would not include the charger in the iPhone box to reduce their carbon footprint, thus further fuelling the debate about their environmental concerns by using plastic to package the cookies.
Take a look at the reactions:
Meanwhile, many other users also expressed their surprise that Apple gave out something for free. "I assume the sticker is given out separately," said a user while another said, "They should be giving out apples!" Take a look at some more reactions:
What did you think about the Apple cookies controversy? Tell us in the comments.