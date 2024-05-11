Photo Of 'Angry' Woman At Bengaluru Vegetable Market Leaves Internet In Splits

Photo Credit: X/@Niharika__rao

While strolling through markets, we often come across random pictures hung up on the walls of shops. These pictures have a way of grabbing your attention and making you smile or chuckle. Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user stumbled upon an interesting picture that left her in stitches. The image, which quickly went viral, shows a wide-eyed woman's frame hanging at a vegetable shop in Bengaluru. Judging by her expression, it looked like she was seemingly caught in a moment of surprise or was extremely angry.

The user posted three photos on the micro-blogging platform. In the pics, we can spot carts filled with fruits such as tomatoes, papayas and watermelons. Near the cart piled high with tomatoes was a pole, on which the "angry" woman's photo was hanging. "I am so glad I stepped out today," the user wrote in the caption.

As expected, social media users flooded the post's comment section with hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, "That looks damn scary man."

Another joked, "It's hard to not fall in love when someone looks at you like that."

"Chup Chaaap Sabji Leeloooooo [Shut up and buy vegetables]," read a comment.

Many were "curious" to know the reason behind the image.

A user asked, "How is one supposed to sleep after seeing this," while another agreed, saying, "My doctor is going to reach out to you for my lack of sleep in the next couple of days. Thanks."

"Thou shalt not steal tomato," echoed a few.

What do you think about these pictures? Let us know your reactions in the comment section.