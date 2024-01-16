Orange Tea Recipe: Your Tasty Winter Companion For Strengthening Immunity

Orange tea is brimming with several health benefits. (Image Credit: Istock)

During the winter, our immunity tends to take a backseat. The chilly weather outside increases our likelihood of falling sick more often. Colds, coughs, and sore throats are some common issues that we all face during this time of the year. To prevent this, it is essential to include immune-boosting foods and drinks in our diet. While there are plenty of options that you can choose from, our focus of attention in this article is our beloved tea. And it's not the regular varieties of tea that we are talking about. This unique one has a distinct flavour and a vibrant orange colour - it is orange tea. This tea is brimming with several health benefits and will make for an excellent addition to your winter diet for immunity. Are you intrigued to know what this tea is all about? Keep on reading!

What Is Orange Tea?

Orange tea is one of the most unique varieties of tea you'll come across. It features orange pulp and peel, tea leaves, and honey. At first, the idea of making chai with orange may sound strange, but the end result will take you by surprise. It offers a fruity and tangy flavour and makes for an excellent addition to a winter diet. You can even add a pinch of cinnamon powder to it for a kick of spice.

Is Orange Tea Healthy? What Makes Orange Tea Great For Winter Immunity?

Absolutely! Orange tea is a very healthy drink. The key ingredient in this tea is orange, which is a great source of vitamin C. As we all know, this vitamin is crucial for keeping our immune system healthy. As per the FDA, a small to medium-sized orange contains approximately 53.2 mg of the vitamin. Sipping on this tea can prevent you from falling sick more often, thus contributing to a stronger immune system. Additionally, it also contains honey, which has antibacterial properties and can be effective against several respiratory issues.

Orange Tea Recipe | How To Make Orange Tea

The process of making this unique orange tea is quite simple, and you're going to love the end result. The recipe was shared by the Instagram handle @_lakshaysinghal_. To make it, start by cutting an orange in half. Use a spoon to take out the pulp of one half. Do this carefully, as if we want the peel to remain intact. Once you've separated the two, take a toothpick and poke small holes into the peel. Keep this on top of the glass you're going to pour the tea into. Add tea leaves to it. Now, boil water in a pan and add the orange pulp to it. Allow it to simmer and then pour this concoction into the peel. The water will get infused with the tea leaves and slowly start dripping into the glass. This may take a few minutes. Once done, drizzle a bit of honey, give it a nice mix, and enjoy your comforting cup of orange tea.

Orange tea can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Make it for your family and we are sure they'll be surprised by how good it tastes.