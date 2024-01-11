Introducing Biryani Chai: A Unique And Tasty Twist On The Classic Masala Chai

Biryani chai is a layered chai infused with flavourful spices. (Image Credit: Istock)

We Indians have a strong fixation for chai. During the winter, this addiction to chai increases even more. Be it in the morning, during the day, in the evening, or at night, our craving for it can arise at any time of the day. Among the various varieties of chai, masala tea, green tea, and ginger tea are among the most popular. But have you ever heard of 'biryani chai'? Yes, this chai exists out there. Sounds quite surprising, right? Well, it indeed is and is something you must try this winter season. Don't worry, it doesn't have any ingredients of your favourite biryani, but rather a unique aspect of this dish. It's time to take a break from your regular teas and delight your taste buds with this unique elixir. Intrigued to know what this chai is all about? Keep on reading!

About Biryani Chai: What Makes Biryani Chai So Unique?

Biryani chai is unlike any other type of chai that you've had before. The reason it's called 'biryani' chai is not because it tastes like biryani. In fact, it is given this name because the chai consists of different layers of ingredients, just like biryanis do. In simple words, it's a layered chai infused with flavourful spices. Speaking of taste, you can expect similar flavours of classic masala chai. Whole spices are boiled in water along with tea leaves and then poured into a glass filled with ginger chunks, honey, lemon juice, and mint leaves. The result is this soothing and delicious concoction that is perfect to enjoy during the winter.

Unique Biryani Chai Recipe | How To Make Biryani Chai

This special recipe has been shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle. She demonstrated the complete process of making this unique chai and also shared a special tip to make it perfectly. To make it, heat water in a pan and add black peppercorns, elaichi, cinnamon stick, star anise, saunf, and tea leaves. (Tip: Let the masalas boil in water for 5-7 minutes and then add the tea leaves.) This helps in bringing out the maximum flavour of the masala. Allow the water to simmer until it comes to a boil. In the meantime, crush the ginger pieces using a mortar and pestle and add them to the glass. Now, top them with a drizzle of honey, lemon juice, and fresh pudina (mint) leaves. Finally, add the prepared masala chai water and serve hot! You have a cup of comforting biryani chai ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

Make this unique biryani chai for your next evening chai session and enjoy it with your family. For more special chai recipes, click here.