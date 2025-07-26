Tea App Hacked: All About Platform Where Women Review Men They've Dated

A data breach at Tea has exposed thousands of user-submitted images online, the company said on July 25. Tea is a fast-growing women-only app to help users share dating experiences and vet potential partners.



According to a spokesperson for Tea, around 72,000 images were compromised in the breach. Of these, around 13,000 were selfies or verification images, including photo identification submitted during account setup.



An additional 59,000 images, publicly visible within the app's ecosystem, including posts, comments and direct messages, were also accessed without permission, Associated Press (AP) reported.



But Tea assured users that no personal contact details, such as email addresses or phone numbers, were accessed. The breach reportedly affected only those who registered on the platform before February 2024.



“Tea has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and are working around the clock to secure its systems,” the company said. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that additional user data was affected.”



Initially exposed by 4Chan users, the breach came to light when a database linked to the app was discovered online. According to 404 Media, the exposed database could be accessed freely and contained a substantial volume of sensitive material. The outlet noted that a link shared by a 4Chan user revealed a detailed list of attachments connected to Tea's platform.



In an Instagram update earlier this week, Tea stated that it has now reached a user base of four million, reported AP.



What is Tea app?



Tea is a women-exclusive platform based in the US, allowing users to discuss their dating experiences anonymously, according to Sky. Marketed as a tool to help women protect themselves in the often unpredictable world of online dating, Tea combines a unique mix of social interaction and investigative tools.



On its website, Tea states that “women should never have to compromise their safety while dating.” The app's features include reverse image search to detect catfishing, phone number lookup to identify secret marriages and background checks to flag potential criminal records. Beyond its security tools, the app also serves as a community hub, boasting the largest women's group chat in the US.



The description positions it as an app that helps women avoid red flags before the first date with dating advice, and showing them who's really behind the profile of the person they're dating.”



Tea has become the most downloaded free app in the US and currently ranks as the top lifestyle app, According to Sky News and App Store analytics firm SensorTower.com.