Oral Antibiotics May Up The Risk Of Kidney Stones; Foods That May Help Dissolve Stones

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, children and adults treated with oral antibiotics may have a higher risk of developing kidney stones. The researchers suggested that the strongest risks appeared at younger ages and among patients most recently exposed to antibiotics. According to the researchers, the overall prevalence of kidney stones has risen by 70 percent over the past 30 years, with particularly sharp increases among adolescents and young women.

For the study, the team of researchers analysed prior antibiotic exposure for nearly 26,000 patients with kidney stones, compared to 260,000 subjects. They found that five classes of oral antibiotics were associated with a diagnosis of kidney stone disease. The researchers said, after adjustments for age, sex, race, urinary tract infection, other medications and medical conditions, patients who received sulfa drugs were more than twice as likely as those not exposed to antibiotics to have kidney stones. They also mentioned that the risk of kidney stones decreased over time but remained elevated several years after antibiotic use.

While antibiotics may up the risk of kidney stones in your body, there are foods that may help dissolve them naturally. This is in case, when kidney stones are not big enough. Make sure you visit a doctor immediately if you have excessive pain. Here are foods that you should consume to dissolve kidney stones.

1. Pomegranate juice

The seeds and the juice of pomegranate are important for removing kidney stones as they are a good source of potassium. Potassium tends to prevent the formation of mineral crystals that can develop into kidney stones.

2. Dandelion roots

Drinking dandelion root tea is good for cleansing kidneys. It acts as a kidney tonic and further stimulates bile production and expels the waste in the body.

3. Basil

Basil or tulsi acts as a detoxifier that helps in removing kidney stones and further strengthens their functioning. It consists of acetic acid and other essential oils that help in breaking the stones down to pass through urine.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon consists of high amount of potassium salts that help in regulating the acidic levels in urine. Try drinking a cup of watermelon juice with a dash of coriander powder.

With Inputs from IANS