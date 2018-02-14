One Or More Sweet Beverage Daily By Either Partner May Reduce Chances of Pregnancy

Those trying their chances at pregnancy take note. According to a latest study, one or more sugar sweetened beverage everyday by either partner may significantly bring down the couple's chances of pregnancy. "We found positive associations between intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and lower fertility, which were consistent after controlling for many other factors, including obesity, caffeine intake, alcohol, smoking, and overall diet quality," said Elizabeth Hatch, from Boston University in the US.

"Couples planning a pregnancy might consider limiting their consumption of these beverages, especially because they are also related to other adverse health effects," said Hatch, lead author of the study published in the journal Epidemiology.

The researchers said that, identifying these modifiable risk factors early may provide couples a better chance at conception. A certain dietary tweaks may go a long way in helping couples to conceive and reduce the psychological stress and financial hardship related to fertility treatments.

Researchers surveyed 3,828 women and 1,045 of their male partners, through the Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO), an ongoing web-based prospective cohort study of North American couples.

For the analysis, participants completed a comprehensive baseline survey on medical history, lifestyle factors, and diet, including their intake of sugar-sweetened beverages. Post this, female participants were made to answer a follow-up questionnaire every two months for up to 12 months or until pregnancy occurred.

The findings revealed that both female and male intake of sugar-sweetened beverages were associated with 20 per cent reduced fecundability, the average monthly probability of conception.

Researchers also stated that females who were consuming at least one soda per day had 25 per cent lower fecundability; male consumption was associated with 33 per cent lower fecundability.

Not just this. Intake of energy drinks have also been linked larger reductions in fertility .However it must be noted that that the findings were based on small numbers of consumers, hence concrete conclusions cannot be drawn as far as the link between sugary drinks and infertility is concerned.

"Given the high levels of sugar-sweetened beverages consumed by reproductive-aged couples in North America, these findings could have important public health implications," researchers said.

(With inputs PTI)