Obesity May Put You At A Risk Of Asthma; Try These Foods To Lose Weight

According to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology- Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, obesity can alter airway muscle function, thereby increasing your risk of developing asthma. Obesity is a major risk factor for asthma, in part because of the systematic and localised inflammation of the airways that occur in people with a high body mass index (BMI). People with obesity also manifest a high risk of severe asthma, decreased disease control and decreased response to corticosteroids therapy. However, previous studies suggest that some people with obesity may have a type of asthma that is not caused by airway inflammation, but by hyper-responsiveness- a higher than normal response to an allergen- in the airway smooth muscle. It causes the airways to narrow, obstructing ease of breathing, and can occur when the muscles contract or begin to spasm.

The researchers combined human airway smooth muscle cells with histamine, a chemical the immune system makes in response to an allergen, and a drug that stimulates the part of the nervous system that controls the airways. Stimulating airway cells with these substances causes the cells to release calcium, which further mimics muscle contraction.

The researchers found that muscle cells from obese donors released more calcium and had greater shortening- a function that occurs during muscle contraction- than the cells from normal-weight donors. Additionally, the cells from the female obese donors released more calcium than cells from male obese donors.

Here are some foods that you could include in your daily diet to lose weight and prevent conditions like these.

1. Green tea

Green tea helps ease out bloating and flushes out toxins and extra fluids from the body. It is known to boost metabolism, which is key to lose weight.

2. Apple

Apple is a fibre-rich fruit that helps you keep fuller for longer, which further prevents you from overeating and keeps hunger at bay.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt helps boost digestion and acts as a probiotic that makes your gut stronger. A healthy gut is the key to losing weight.

4. Spinach

Spinach and other dark leafy greens help to ease water retention and provide essential minerals and vitamins. Moreover, they are packed with fibre that eases your digestion process and keeps your tummy fuller.

5. Cucumber

Cucumber contains more than 90 percent of water, which makes it hydrating and super low in calories. So snack on cucumbers and ensure losing weight, the healthy way.