Obesity May Hamper Your Chances of Successful Pregnancy: 5 Tips To Manage Obesity Better

Obesity is a disorder characterized by excessive body fat that increases the risk of health problems. Previous studies have linked obesity with the risk of stroke and diabetes. According to an ICMR bulletin, it is estimated that globally around 60 to 80 million couples suffer from infertility every year, of which probably 15 to 20 million are in India alone. Obesity is fast emerging to be one of the top concerns of health and medical experts across the world. According to the WHO, 1.2 billion people worldwide are officially classified as overweight.

As per journal Lancet, India is just next to U.S and China in the list of top 10 countries with the highest number of obese people.The cause for obesity could range from genetic disposition to sedentary lifestyle, depression, hormonal imbalances etc.

According to experts, obesity can prove to be a major hindrance in your pregnancy and menstrual health. It can affect the regularity of your period cycle, increase the risk of infertility, reduce the success of fertility treatment, and increase the risk of miscarriages. Obesity can also result in risks of high blood pressure and developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

Over weight is defined as a BMI greater than or equal to 25" & Obesity as "a BMI greater than and equal to 30. BMI is body mass index, an index commonly used for classification of obesity. WHO defines it "as a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in meters (kg/m2).

Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta suggests some simple tips you can ensure to manage obesity better.

1. Load up on Whole grain and not processed cereals. They provide energy to sustain and grow and are also a major source of all essential nutrients. Stock up on whole grains like Bajra, Ragi, Maize and Jowar. Try red and black and brown rice instead of white rice .

2. Buy whole dals in addition to the staple washed dals. Fill up your shelves with rajma, chana, Soy, dals. You can add these as sprouts or cook them for your meal at least once every two days. When buying meat, choose the lean, low fat cuts. Add a protein in every major meal. Proteins are essential for the body.

3. Ensure 3 servings of seasonal vegetables per head and 2 of whole fruits per day. They provide both soluble and insoluble fibre in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. We need about 25-30gms of fibre per day, one apple provides only 1gm.

4. Keep the trans fats away. There is a chance that industrial trans fats would be present in fast foods, snack food, fried foods cookies, margarine and spreads). Read the labels, if there is no label, find a better substitute.

5. Do not skip meals. Eat three balanced meals. Take a standard dinner plate, fill with vegetables, 1/3rd with cereal, 1/3rd with the protein, add 150 ml of milk/dahi/dessert. You have a healthy meal.

As they say, a thing begun is half done. These little steps can ensure a better management of obesity on a dietary levels. But this is not all, a good diet has to be complemented by a good fitness regimen. Engage yourself in minor physical activity or yoga, and the see the effect yourself.