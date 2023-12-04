Nutritionist Highlights 3 Kitchen Elements That May Make You Sick Gradually

Healthy kitchen tips by Nutritionist Richa Gangani (Photo Credit: iStock)

Our kitchen is made of various components that we use daily. From a very basic wiper to complex kitchen utensils, multiple things help make a complete kitchen setup. And if you look into it closely, you will understand each of these ingredients is made up of different materials. We use appliances made of steel, glass, aluminium, plastic, and more. But the question here lies - are all the materials good for your health? Nutritionist Richa Gangani helped us find the answer to it. You hear us. The expert recently took to Instagram to highlight three very common ingredients we find in every kitchen that are extremely hazardous to health. "3 things in the kitchen that are making you sick slowly," she pointed out.

What Are The 3 Kitchen Elements That Have Serious Health Impact?

1. Plastic chopping board:

Why plastic chopping board is considered unhealthy? According to a study by the University of Michigan, plastic chopping board tends to be bad as it produces toxic microplastics. Richa Gangani weighs in, while chopping, crevices form on chopping boards and food gets stuck there. This leads to the formation of germs, further affecting the food and our health. a

2. Aluminium foil:

Why aluminium foil is considered unhealthy? Aluminum foil by itself is not unhealthy. However, it can increase the aluminum content of your diet, which is considered hazardous. Click here for details on how aluminium foil can be bad for health.

3. Cheap cookware:

Why you should invest in quality cookware? You will find a range of cookware available everywhere around. Each of them are made of different materials and come in different price range. Richa Gangani suggests investing in quality ones as that not only saves time in your kitchen but also promotes good health. Pots and pans, made of good quality material, react less with food, keeping it healthy for consumption.

If you have been doing any of the above, then it's time to reconsider your decision. Pick your kitchen essentials mindfully and enjoy good health.