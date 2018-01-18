Now Indian Railway Waiting Rooms Will Have TVs, Beverages And Light snacks

"The Delhi Division will undertake a pilot project for upgradation of waiting rooms with modern facilities for dispensing beverages, light refreshments, TVs, upgraded furniture, toilet facilities and other prescribed amenities and services under PPP mode through open bidding process," a set of instructions sent from the railways' transformation cell to the Northern Railway general manager said.
As a pilot project, the Delhi Division has been asked to undertake the upgradation of its waiting rooms by providing modern facilities for passengers. According to a senior railway official, "Passengers have to wait in waiting rooms for hours sometimes, especially during foggy weather when trains get delayed indefinitely. So, equipping the waiting room is just to make the passengers comfortable during the long wait."
