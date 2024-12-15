No Service Charge But Rs 10,000 Bill: Internet Reacts To Man's Expensive Meal

A post on food bill with high prices has gone viral. Image Credit: X/Ishaan Sharma

A YouTube Creator's post on restaurant's no-service-charge policy has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after the food bill he posted online stunned social media users. Ishan Sharma shared a photo of a restaurant receipt on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the restaurant's decision to avoid charging a service fee. However, what caught the attention of the internet was the exorbitant total bill of Rs 10,030 for a seemingly ordinary North Indian meal.

The meal, which included five items-paneer khurchan, daal bhukhara, paneer makhani with khasta roti, and pudina parantha-came at a hefty price tag, with Sharma highlighting the "no service charge" note printed below the total. In his post, Sharma wrote, "Restaurants, take note!"

He also shared a meal of his food spread and the menu of the restaurant. Take a look:

this is the food for those who are curious pic.twitter.com/mPFwCAgtxa — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) December 15, 2024

The reaction from social media users was far from positive. Many expressed shock and disbelief at the steep prices. One user pointed out that the Rs 2,900 charged for the paneer makhani alone seemed unreasonable, while another highlighted the Rs 1,125 bill for three paranthas. "Rs 10,000 is what most people would spend on a weekend getaway, not a single meal," remarked one user. Another commented humorously, "For the price you paid for the paneer, you could get a master's degree at Darbhanga University!"

Here are some of the reactions:





Why is GST 18% and not 5%? — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) December 14, 2024

2900 for paneer makhani

1125 for a paratha

400 for a roti



bhai wtf — neural nets. (@cneuralnetwork) December 13, 2024

Jitne paise aapne Panneer Makhni ke pay kiye hain utne mein Darbhanga University mein MA ho jaati hai. — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) December 13, 2024