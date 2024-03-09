'No Bill, No Chicken': Customer's Hilarious Request To Zomato Goes Viral

The customer's hilarious request to Zomato is making rounds on the internet.

The customer notes section in online food orders is a virtual comedy club of its own. Agree? From "No onions, seriously, NO onions" to "Leave the bag quietly, my dog's a heavy sleeper," these notes are like snippets of a sitcom script. Whether it is a plea for extra ketchup packets or a funny remark about pizza being a food group, these notes add a touch of personality to the digital transaction. Zomato, known for its witty customer exchanges, recently faced a humorous situation. A customer asked a Zomato-affiliated restaurant to skip the bill and avoid any mention of chicken in the package due to a no-non-veg rule at their home. However, things took an amusing turn when the restaurant seemingly misinterpreted the request. Contrary to the customer's instructions, they included the bill and highlighted chicken in the package. The mix-up has become a viral sensation on social media.

The note said, “Bill mt bhejna sath me or na hi kahi pr chicken mention krna allowed nahi hai ghar par please [Don't send the bill along, and please don't mention chicken anywhere; it's not allowed at home, please].” “Please include cutlery,” they added.

The outcome for the customer following the receipt of the order with the bill and unexpected message remains uncertain. However, the scenario undoubtedly was hilarious.