Customer Orders 1 Fish Fry, Zomato's Hilarious Reply Is Winning The Internet

A hilarious exchange on social media went viral after a customer's food order on Zomato ignited a playful response that tapped into a popular Instagram game. The game, known for its silly sequence of phrases and actions, involves players saying things like "Ek machhli" (one fish) and "Paani mein gayi" (went into the water) while taking turns adding to the fish count. This lighthearted interaction between the customer and Zomato captured the attention of many online.

On Friday, Zomato posted a screenshot on X, formerly Twitter. The picture shows an exchange with a customer, Ritika, who ordered a single fish fry. Zomato's social media team, famous for their playful online presence, couldn't help but join the fun with a mischievous "Paani mein gayi." Keeping the viral game going, Ritika swiftly replied with "Chappak."

The light-hearted exchange soon went viral and collected over 3 lakh views on X.

See the post here:

The internet users were impressed with Zomato's sense of humour and were quick to share thoughts in the comments section of the viral post.

A user commented on X, "Prepaid order tha toh - Paise, Paani mai gaye Chapak, chapak."

Another user wrote, "You guys are simply fantastic. Happy to be your shareholder"

"And the winner of the trend is @zomato," the third user declared on X.

"A great dialogue between customer & customer carer," the fourth user commented.

"When two meme-addicted persons meet each other," the fifth user wrote on X.

