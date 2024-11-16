Watch: Nimrat Kaur Celebrated Gurupurab By Preparing Her Family's Classic Halwa Recipe

Nimrat Kaur's halwa recipe follows a step-by-step process. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@nimratofficial)

Nimrat Kaur recently celebrated the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab in a special and heartfelt way. Reflecting on the significance of the day, she honoured her family tradition by preparing halwa, a beloved dish for the occasion. For Nimrat, this tradition is not just about cooking, but a way to stay connected to her roots and express gratitude. In an Instagram post, she shared a video that showcased her recipe for making this delicious dish, which is popularly known as kadha prasad. The video captured her love for the dish and her family's cherished ritual. Nimrat's caption read, "Ghar par bana hal-waaah! Gurupurab diyan lakh lakh vadaiyaan."

The video begins with Nimrat Kaur revealing that this recipe has been passed down to her from her maternal grandfather and her mother. She says, "Home is where the halwa is. Every Gurupurab, I make halwa at home, which is called kadha prasad in the gurudwara. Mere nana ji gurudwara mein halwa banate the, kadha prasad banate the for many years. So mumma ne unse seekha, maine unse seekha. (My maternal grandfather used to make halwa and kadha prasad in the gurudwara for many years. My mother learnt it from him, and I learnt it from my mother.)" Take a look:

Nimrat Kaur's halwa recipe follows a step-by-step process. First, she prepares the chashni (syrup) by boiling water in a large pot and adding sugar to it. Next, she heats desi ghee in another kadhai. Once the ghee is hot, she adds whole wheat flour (atta) and roasts it, ensuring it doesn't burn. She continues roasting the flour until it turns brown, resembling the colour of coffee. Once the desired brown colour is achieved, she adds the prepared chashni to the flour and stirs. The halwa is considered ready when the ghee rises to the top and the flour begins to separate from the ghee. As a special touch, Nimrat also adds a little Amrit water, brought from the Golden Temple, to the mixture.

Doesn't that look absolutely delicious? We bet you're craving some too! We can't wait to see more of Nimrat Kaur's cooking diaries.