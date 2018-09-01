National Nutrition Week 2018: Eat These 5 Fruits And Vegetables For Good Health (With Recipes)

National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year from 1st September to the 7th September to aware the people about eating right for good health. Through the National Nutrition Week campaign, people are educated on how to maintain their overall health by eating right kind of food. The campaign was first started by the central government in the year 1982 to encourage the good health and healthy living. Health experts and nutritionists around the world suggest having three main meals couples with healthy snacks in a day to keep our body running smoothly throughout the day. Ideally, breakfast should be the heaviest meal of the day but with our busy schedules all we manage to do is chug a glass of milk and grab a toast. When our day starts on a light note, followed by a hurried lunch, we end up eating much more for dinner than needed; while dinner should be the lightest. Moreover, what you eat is as important as when you eat. To solve the mystery of healthy fruits and vegetables, we have listed these superfoods that you must include in your everyday diet.

National Nutrition Week: 5 Fruits You Must Eat To Stay Healthy

Papaya For Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

According to Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, "Natural antioxidants within the fruit make papaya a great choice for people with diabetes. Diabetics are prone to many ailments like heart or nerve damage caused by irregular blood sugar levels. Adding papaya to daily diet can obstruct future cell damage for a better and longer life span."

National Nutrition Week 2018: Papaya a great choice for people with diabetes.



Blueberries For Brain Health

Blueberries have been proven to boost brain health and improve memory. Various studies have shown that the antioxidants present in blueberries regulate essential brain functions and protect the brain from oxidative stress. Other "superfruits" berries that fall in this category are acai berries, cranberries and goji berries.



Kiwi For Good Digestion

Kiwi is a natural digestive aid. It is rich in actiniden, which is known to break down protein quicker and more effectively than digestive enzymes can do alone, and thus, it helps to overcome digestive issues. It is also known to curb the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and provide relief.

National Nutrition Week 2018: Kiwi helps to overcome digestive issues.



Beetroot To Purify Your Blood

Beetroot is a natural blood purifier and detoxifier that helps in the elimination of toxins from your body and keeps your internal systems clean. It is a powerhouse of nutrients that improves blood flow and provides energy. Various studies suggest that drinking beetroot juice can stimulate red blood cell production and build stamina.



Lemon For Immunity And Good Skin

We all know that lemon is one of the best natural sources of vitamin C, which acts as a powerful antioxidant. Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta suggests that to have a glass of lemon water (with the juice of two lemons) every day to get your daily dose. Vitamin C is a water soluble nutrient and therefore is not stored in your body which makes it necessary to replenish it through the food you eat.

5 Vegetables You Must Eat To Stay Healthy

Spinach And Other Dark Leafy Greens For Healthy Hair

Iron is an essential mineral that our hair cells require. In fact, a deficiency of iron in the body may cause hair loss. When our body is running low on iron, oxygen and nutrients are not getting transported to the hair roots and follicles adequately, which can inhibit growth and make the hair strands weak.

National Nutrition Week 2018: Spinach is rich in iron, which is an essential mineral that our hair cells require.



Carrots For Weight Loss

Carrots are packed with fibre (both soluble and insoluble fibres), which makes it an excellent vegetable for those who are watching their weight. Fibre takes the longest to digest and thus promotes a feeling of fullness and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods.



Bottle Gourd For Better Digestion

According to Ayurveda, bottle gourd juice helps in curing constipation and also treats diarrhoea. The water and fibre content of bottle gourd help in cleaning your digestive track and allow easy bowel movement. To treat diarrhoea, one must drink bottle gourd juice with a pinch of salt (for taste) every day. This concoction helps in maintain the electrolyte balance of the body.



Beetroot For Haemoglobin

"Folic acid, a B-complex vitamin, is required to make red blood cells and a folic acid deficiency automatically leads to a low level of haemoglobin", says Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, Fortis Hospital. Some good food sources of folic acid are green leafy vegetables, sprouts, dried beans, wheat germ, peanuts, bananas, broccoli and chicken liver. "Beetroot is also highly recommended to increase the body's red blood cell count as it is high in folic acid as well as iron, potassium and fibre," says Nutritionist and Dietician, Sheela Krishnaswamy.

National Nutrition Week 2018: Beetroot is highly recommended to increase the body's red blood cell count.

Bitter gourd (Karela) For Diabetes

Bitter gourd, or karela, comprises an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p (or p-insulin), which is known to control diabetes naturally. A report issued in the Journal of Chemistry & Biology gives evidence that consumption of bitter gourd tends to increase the uptake of glucose and improves glycaemic control.

Now, that you know eating right kind of food at right time is important, it's time to incorporate "super healthy" fruits and vegetables in your diet. Start experimenting in your kitchen and you will actually have a lot of fun as you learn to add them in your daily diet. Here's a list of our 10 best superfood recipes.