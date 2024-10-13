'Nadalvida': Amul Shares Topical Paying Tribute To Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

The word "Nadalvida" cleverly merges his name with "alvida". (Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india)

Amul, India's iconic dairy brand, has once again captured hearts with a clever and humorous topical advertisement, this time bidding farewell to tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Known for its witty wordplay and puns, Amul's topicals have become an essential part of trends and pop culture. Its latest creation, titled "Nadalvida," celebrates Nadal's extraordinary career, following his recent announcement of retirement from professional tennis. The topical, posted on Instagram, features a cartoon image of Nadal on a tennis court, smiling and waving to his fans.

The word "Nadalvida" cleverly merges his name with "alvida," the Hindi word for goodbye. The text also reads "Amul Rafabulous," combining his name with "fabulous" to honour his outstanding accomplishments in the sport. Amul shared the topical with a simple caption: "Amul Topical: Tennis legend bids goodbye to a glittering career!" Take a look here:

The internet was quick to respond. One user commented under the post, "Nadal is the greatest. No doubt, this time I'm putting him at the top above Federer too." "Kabhi Nadalvida na kehna, kabhi Nadalvida na kehna (never say Nadalvida, never say Nadalvida)," another chimed in. Someone wrote, "The only man I adore. His game may be on break, but he is forever, forever more." "Happy retirement, Rafael Nadal," read another comment. One user wrote, "Will miss watching you on court."

Rafael Nadal, 38, announced his retirement on Thursday, stating that he will make his final appearance for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this November. In an emotional video message, the Grand Slam champion said, "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that the past few years have been difficult, especially the last two," referring to his persistent injuries. Take a look:

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024



Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and record holder of 14 French Open titles, has had an extraordinary career.