Music Could Be Used As A Potential Sleeping Aid; Foods That Can Help Too

According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, besides its ability to help reduce anxiety and negative effects of physical pain, music might serve as a non-expensive, non-pharmaceutical sleep aid for people facing difficulty in getting a sound sleep. Sleep loss is a widespread problem and poses serious physical and economic consequences. However, there is a lack of systematic data on how widely it is used, why people opt for music as a sleep aid, or what kind of music works. The study found out that music stimulates sleep and blocks an internal or external stimulus that would otherwise disrupt sleep. In order to understand why people opt for music as a sleep aid, or what kind of music works, the team of researchers investigated music as a sleep aid within the general public via an online survey that scored musicality, sleep habits, and open-text responses on what kind of music helps them sleep and why.

The researchers examined over 650 adults, who provided new evidence into the relationship between music and sleep in a population that ranged widely in age, musicality, sleep habits, and stress levels. The results showed that 62 percent use music to help them sleep. Even those who do not suffer from sleep disorders use music in their everyday lives to help improve the quality of their sleep experiences.

Various studies have shown that music has many promising neurological and physiological effects, which may be indicative of its effective use in the fight against sleep loss. According to the study, the subjective psychological benefits of music have also been associated with chemical changes observed via hormone levels as music increased oxytocin and accordingly levels of relaxation as well as decreased negative thoughts.

Apart from music, there are certain foods that may help you sleep better.

1. Milk

A glassful of warm milk is said to be a perfect beverage that helps induce sound sleep. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid, which converts into serotonin. Serotonin has soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well.

2. Almonds

Almonds could help support sound sleep. Just like milk, almonds contain tryptophan, which can help you sleep better. Moreover, it also comprises magnesium that keeps your heart rhythm stable. A handful of almonds may just be perfect for you.

3. Bananas

Bananas contain magnesium and potassium that help relax your muscles. In fact, the good carbs in bananas could make you feel sleepy naturally.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known to be a mild tranquiliser. Experts believe that the sedative effects of chamomile tea could be due to the flavonoid, apigenin that binds to certain receptors in the brain, further inducing a sound sleep.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains serotonin, which has a calming effect on your mind and nerves and helps you get some sleep. Do remember, moderation is the key. Don't overeat chocolates as they may be fattening.

Have a good night's sleep!