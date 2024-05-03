Mumbai Resident Orders 310 Ice Creams In 45 Days From Swiggy As Temperatures Soar

Check out ice cream trends across the country this summer as per latest Swiggy report. (Photo: iStock)

Hot summer days are here, and people are craving ice creams to beat the heat, according to a recently released Swiggy report. According to the report analysing ordering trends from March 01 to April 15, 2024, the ice cream orders on Swiggy have spiked this summer as the food ordering and delivery platform experienced a 16% increase in demand for ice creams compared to last year. That's just the tip of the iceberg. Read on to learn interesting 2024 ice cream trends in India via Swiggy, ranging from which ice cream flavour is in the highest demand to which city is screaming the loudest for ice cream.

Top 5 Favourite Ice Cream Flavours

According to the Swiggy report, chocolate emerged as the undisputed favourite ice cream flavour, followed closely by mango. Other flavours in the top league include tender coconut, almond and vanilla.

Cities Craving The Most Ice Cream

As per the report, Mumbai placed the highest orders of fruit-based ice creams, such as tender coconut and mango. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's popular choice is the nuts overload ice cream.

Photo Credit: iStock

Golden Hour For Ice Cream Cravings

The report further shares that the 7 pm to midnight slot was when Swiggy received the highest amount of ice cream orders, with over 6.9 lakh orders coming in during this time. This was followed by 4.6 lakh orders during the afternoon slot (11 am to 4 pm). A large number of ice cream orders were also placed in the mornings. Swiggy analysis reveals about 80 thousand orders being placed during the 7 am to 11 am morning slot, with Bangalore leading the trend.

More Guilt-Free Options In Demand

Swiggy witnessed a 70% increase in orders for vegan and guilt-free ice cream options compared to the previous year.

The Winner Of Ice Cream Cravings

The report revealed that a single user from Mumbai placed 141 orders this summer, containing 310 items of ice cream, in 45 days.

Most Popular Ice Cream Brands

The report added that Naturals Ice Cream tops the popularity chart in top metro cities with a high number of orders in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Cream Stone Ice Cream is a favourite in Hyderabad. NIC Ice Creams follows with its wide availability across metro and tier 2 cities.

Are you too eating lots of ice cream this summer? Share with us in the comments section.