Viral: Woman Requests 'Happy Birthday Stick' On Cake, Order Goes Hilariously Wrong

Food delivery apps truly are lifesavers for many of us. Thanks to these apps, our favourite food is just one click away. But sometimes, things can go hilariously wrong, like in the case of this woman who ordered a cake at midnight with the instruction, "Please send with the happy birthday stick." Instead of adding a cake topper, the bakery sent the cake with the words "Happy Birthday stick" written on top of the cake. The woman shared the video of the cake and the bill on her Instagram handle (@lin_and_greens), leaving the viewers in splits.

In the video, we see the bill with the special instructions to add a "happy birthday stick." Moments later, we are shown a bento cake with the words "Happy Birthday stick" written on top of it in green icing. Sharing the entire story, the woman tagged Swiggy India and wrote, "'Happy Birthday stick' Ye kya hai bhai. It was my baby sister's Birthday and we ordered one small 200-gram cake at midnight because it was only 3 of us to eat. And we thought that we wouldn't write anything on the cake thinking that there won't be enough space. So we mentioned in the instruction box like 'Please send with the Happy Birthday stick.' We thought we were giving her a surprise but instead, Swiggy gave us a surprise."

"I didn't know it is called 'Cake Topper', later one of my friends told me. But I also wrote the whole sentence they should have at least read properly and understood. Not pointing at anyone, it's a mistake and let's all laugh together," the woman added.

After seeing the video, internet users started sharing similar stories in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Happened to me once. I ordered a cake for my cousin and brother-in-law's anniversary and I wrote in the instruction box to write happy anniversary on the cake but they sent the stick one instead and it was blank on the cake."

A person shared, "It's actually called a topper. So we requested to place a happy birthday topper. And we received a cake where it was written Happy Birthday topper as if someone topped in an exam and we wanted to celebrate."

"I once asked them to draw a heartbeat... Instead, they wrote "Happy birthday draw a heartbeat" on the cake!! They didn't even think," read a comment.

An Instagrammer commented, "Happened to me once. I had written in the delivery instructions that the name on the cake should be Priya. And they wrote on the cake 'SHOULD BE PRIYA'. I mean seriously?"

Have you ever had an experience where your order didn't turn out as expected? Share with us in the comments.