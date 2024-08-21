Mumbai Man Finds Cockroach In Dal Served On Vande Bharat Train, Railways Responds

Man reportedly finds cockroach in his dinner served on the Vande Bharat train. (Photo: X/DrDivyesh1)

The food served to passengers in the Vande Bharat train has once again come under the scanner just two months after a similar incident was reported in June 2024. Pictures and videos of a recent complaint are going viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), wherein a man complained of finding a cockroach in his dal. Rikki Jeswani was travelling in the Vande Bharat train from Shirdi to Mumbai and found a cockroach in the dal served for dinner on the train. He filed a written complaint with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Pictures of the unsafe food and videos of the incident are also going viral on X.

"We in Vande Bharat train now from Shirdi to Mumbai were eating dinner and found a dead cockroach in the dal...confirmed by the manager...given a written complaint 16103 dt 19.08.2014...is this new India," the aggrieved passenger wrote on X.

@AshwiniVaishnaw@eCateringIRCTC@IRCTCofficial@VSOMANNA_BJP@RavneetBittu we in vande bharat train now from shirdi to mumbai were eating dinner and found a dead cockrach in the dal...confirmed by the manager...given a written complaint 16103 dt 19.08.2014...is this new india.. — Rikki M Jeswani (@JeswaniRikki) August 19, 2024

Another X user tweeted pictures of the written complaint and the viral video in which the passenger can be seen complaining about the hygiene and safety of the food served on the train. One picture also shows a cockroach in the dal.

See the full post below:

Replying to the post on X, IRCTC wrote, "Sir, the inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted. The matter has been viewed very seriously. Penalty has also been imposed upon the service provider and officials have been deputed to thoroughly inspect the kitchen unit of the service provider."

Sir,



The inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted. The matter has been viewed very seriously. Penalty has also been imposed upon the service provider and officials have been deputed to thoroughly inspect the kitchen unit of the service provider. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 20, 2024

