Mughlai Cuisine: 5 Delectable Mughlai Dishes For Your Weekend Feast

These Mughlai dishes are perfect for a weekend indulgence.

The weekend is here, and so is the time for all our indulgent cravings. While there's no such rule that we can't address them during the week, the joy of doing so over the weekend is just unmatchable. This is the time when our minds are totally free and we can focus all our attention on food. For some, international cuisines such as Japanese, Mexican, or Chinese become popular choices. And for others, indulging in mouth-watering Indian delicacies does the job equally well. Speaking of Indian food, Mughlai cuisine is one such cuisine that is known for its royal and aromatic flavours. Don't you think the weekend provides just the perfect opportunity to indulge in it? We guess yes! Make these delectable Mughlai dishes for your weekend feast and enjoy with your loved ones.

Here Are 5 Delicious Mughlai Recipes For Weekend Indulgence:

1. Mughlai Shahi Paneer

Imagine a shahi paneer gravy but with extra richness and creaminess; that's exactly what this Mughlai version of it is all about. If you consider yourself a true shahi paneer fan, you should definitely not miss trying it out. Pair it with roti or rice to put together a wholesome meal. It's so easy to make that you'll wonder why you didn't make it before. Click here for the complete recipe.

Also Read: Egg Keema Pulao, Mughlai Egg And More: 5 Delicious Egg Recipes For Dinner

2. Mughlai Chicken Handi

As the name suggests, this Mughlai chicken dish is prepared in a handi (clay pot). Soft and succulent pieces of chicken are cooked in a tomato-onion gravy along with yoghurt and a pool of flavourful spices. It is super indulgent and will surely be the highlight of your weekend dinner party. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe here.

3. Mughlai Egg Curry

Boiled eggs dunked in a spicy curry - this Mughlai egg curry defines indulgence in the truest sense. The addition of cashew paste adds extra richness and makes it taste even more divine. This royal curry is ideal to have at any time of the day, be it for lunch or dinner. Garnish the egg curry with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Mughlai Aloo

Aloo lovers, raise your hands! We have something really exciting for you. This unique recipe transforms the humble aloo and adds a hint of royalty to it. Potatoes are cooked in an aromatic and luscious gravy, and the result is this lip-smacking Mughlai aloo. It'll make your love for aloo even fonder. Try it now and thank us later. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Mughlai Khameeri Roti

Khameeri roti is a culinary treasure from Mughlai cuisine. It is somewhat like a desi version of the international sourdough bread and is super soft and fluffy in texture. While it is traditionally made in a tandoori, you can easily cook it at home on a tawa too. Just turn it upside down to recreate the original texture. It's just perfect to pair with your chicken and mutton gravies. Find the complete recipe here.

Also Read: 5 Mughlai Curries Every Vegetarian Will Enjoy

Try these delectable Mughlai recipes and make your weekend indulgent! Happy weekend, everyone!