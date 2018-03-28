Mother’s Stress During Pregnancy May Affect Baby’s Brain; Tweaks In Diet May Help Cut The Stress!

According to a study, a mother's stress during pregnancy changes neural connectivity in the brain of her unborn child. Confirming a long-held belief that stress during pregnancy is bad for the baby, a new study has found that remaining stress-free during this period helps the brain development of the baby. The researchers demonstrated what has long been theorised, but not yet observed in a human, which is that the stress of a mother during her pregnancy is reflected in connectional properties of her child's developing brain.

For the study, researchers recruited the participating mothers from a low-resource and high-stress urban setting, with many reporting high-levels of depression, anxiety, worry and stress. They found that mothers reporting high stress and foetuses with a reduced efficiency in how their neural functional systems are organised.

The researchers found that the cerebellum played a crucial role in the observed effects, suggesting it may be especially vulnerable to the effects of prenatal or early life stress.

A few tweaks in your diet can help reduce stress; therefore we suggest some foods that may help cut down on lots of stress.

1. Green leafy vegetables

A healthy diet is never complete without greens in them. Foods like spinach, mustard green, fenugreek and broccoli are the best choices for staying stress free, especially during pregnancy.

2. Drink milk

Milk is one of the best stress-busters; first it is a great source of calcium that helps reduce muscle spasms and soothe tensions. It is generally recommended to drink a glass of milk to get some good sleep and further reduce anxiety and mood swings.

3. Vitamin C rich foods

Vitamin C can help reduce levels of stress hormones while strengthening the immunity system of the body. Include more oranges in your diet.

4. Whole grains, lots of them

Whole grains are known to be anti-stress foods for pregnant women. Whole grains like brown rice, buckwheat and barley are high in magnesium that acts as a natural tranquilizer and brings calmness in the body.

Do consult a doctor before switching to these foods.

With Inputs from IANS