Monsoon Skin Care: Use Aloe Vera To Rejuvenate Your Skin This Rainy Season

We all know monsoon is thriving in its full swing and this humidity filled weather brings a lot of beauty woes and skin issues. In order to fight these skin problems, aloe vera is one of the best home remedies. Almost 99 percent water, aloe vera contains numerous health and beauty benefits that you cannot afford to miss. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, soothing and healing properties that helps keep your skin glowing. Nowadays, most skin care product manufacturers are using this cactus plant; however, what we suggest is, how about you use aloe vera directly on your skin this rainy season and ensure a healthy skin? Why to go for chemical-laden products when you can apply it topically.

Beauty benefits of aloe vera this monsoon

Use aloe vera as a moisturiser. It helps moisturise the skin without giving it a greasy feel; therefore, making it perfect for people with oily skin. Aloe vera also helps fight ageing; thanks to the many antioxidants it contains. The presence of beta-carotene, vitamin C and E helps improve skin's natural firmness and further keep it hydrated, without making it feel oily. During monsoons, humidity makes your skin oily and sticky. It's anti-inflammatory properties and soothing properties help relieve the skin and prevent it from breakouts. It helps relieve sunburn too. It acts as a protective layer of the skin and helps replenish its moisture.

How to use aloe vera for skin this monsoon

1. Gram flour and aloe vera face packs

Take some gram flour or besan, aloe vera gel and a dash of turmeric and mix them well in a bowl to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with water.

2. Aloe vera gel with coconut water

Mix aloe vera gel and coconut water and apply it on your face. Massage the solution on your face and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water. It will help replenish your skin.

3. Aloe vera gel and sandalwood or chandan

Sandalwood helps soothe the skin along with aloe vera. Prepare a face pack using sandalwood, a dash of turmeric and aloe vera gel. Apply the paste on your face and leave it till it dries off. Wash it off with cold water to get a glowing skin.

4. Papaya and aloe vera gel

Take a small piece of ripe papaya and mix a teaspoon of both. Apply this paste on your face and wait for 20 minutes before washing it off with water.

Check for any allergies by applying a small amount on your hand.