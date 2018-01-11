Mix Essential Oils With Carrier Oils To Reap Its Benefits Apart from having a nice and pleasant aroma, essential oils also offer a lot of benefits that helps in improving the overall health

Enhances Mood



Jasmine essential oil is an overall mood enhancer and can significantly reduce stress. It can either be added to a hot bath or can be used in an oil diffuser. Apart from this, orange and sandalwood essential oils have also been known to promote a feeling of optimism.



Helps To Relax



According to various studies, aromatherapy is quite useful in reducing symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety. Lavender essential oil can stimulate positive signals in your brain which encourages relaxation of the mind.



Pain Relief



Certain essential oils have powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce skin irritation and inflammation to a great extent. However, make sure that while applying onto the skin, they are first diluted in carrier oil. Tea tree oil is quite effective in reducing the redness associated with inflammation.



Boosts Immunity System



Apart from having anti-inflammatory properties, many essential oils are packed with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties as well. Clove essential oil is known to prevent the development of certain illnesses and can also boost the immunity system.







