Missi Roti Listed In '100 Worst Rated Foods In The World', Indian Foodies React

Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has released the '100 Worst Rated Foods in the World' list until January 8, 2025. The rankings are based on 596,403 ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, of which 385,835 were recognised as legitimate. Blodpalt, a type of dumpling from Lapland, Finland, was the worst dish. These dark-brown dumplings are prepared with rye or barley flour and animal's blood - traditionally reindeer's blood. Apart from several unusual dishes on the list, one dish that caught the attention of Indian foodies is Missi roti. A spiced flatbread popular in Punjabi cuisine, Missi roti landed the 56th spot on the list of the 100 worst-rated foods.

For the unversed, Missi roti is an unleavened flatbread usually made by combining whole wheat flour, gram flour, salt, water, red chilli powder, cumin seed powder, carom seed powder, turmeric, coriander, and crushed dry pomegranate seeds. Once cooked, the roti is brushed with ghee and served piping hot with curries, sabzis (mixed vegetable dishes), and dals.

A Redditor (@whydreggo) from India posted the ranking and wrote, "Missi Roti features in the world's worst dishes list. We Riot!"

Several other users resonated in the comments section:

One wrote, "Looks like they felt compelled to throw in something from India just to avoid admitting that every Indian dish is an absolute masterpiece. Nice try, though."

Another opined, "I think they just tried roti without any curry. But who's gonna tell them!"

A user suggested, "Just try missi roti with dal makhani or plain urad ki dal. The combo will take anybody on a trip to heaven."

One remarked, "People addicted to toasted bread every day won't know the taste of Missi Roti."

TasteAtlas notes that its rankings should not be seen as the final global conclusion about food.