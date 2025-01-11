Mira Kapoor Relished This Comforting Winter Dish For Dinner Last Night - Can You Guess?

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a self-proclaimed foodie, frequently sharing delightful glimpses of her culinary experiences on Instagram that leave us craving the same dishes. Recently, she gave us a peek into her delicious dinner, which was perfect for the chilly winter in Delhi. Mira posted a close-up of her dinner platter on her Instagram stories, featuring a mouthwatering paratha with a dollop of white butter on the side. Beneath the image, she wrote, "Dinner last night," and shared the ingredients, saying, "Mooli ka paratha." Mira, who was in Delhi, gave a nod to the ongoing winter there, sharing, "It's still winter in Delhi," followed by a winking face with a tongue-out emoji. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor's scrumptious food posts never miss a chance to stimulate our appetite. Not too long ago, she went on a vacation to the Maldives with her family. However, it was the delicious Maldivian foods from her tropical getaway that particularly caught our attention. She shared a carousel on Instagram featuring a cup of coffee, a savoury rice dish she had for breakfast, pizza, and matar paneer. An excerpt from her caption reads, "You all know I'm a vegetarian, and my trip to Patina Maldives was absolute food heaven. Not a single dish disappointed." Click here to read more.

Before that, Mira Kapoor shared a glimpse of yet another delectable indulgence. She posted a picture on her Instagram stories featuring a partially eaten pizza, topped with sauce and basil leaves. A half tandoori roti and a paneer dish were placed right beside her pizza platter, revealing that despite enjoying Italian food, Mira also loves to indulge in desi delights. Click here to read the full story.

We are already drooling over Mira's food-filled journeys and can't wait to see more foodie updates from her.