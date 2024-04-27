Mira Kapoor Enjoys Healthy And Wholesome Dinner At Her Friend's Home - See Pic

Mira Kapoor shares a sneak peek of the meal at her friend's place. (Image: Instagram /mira.kapoor)

After a tiring day out, the last thing many of us want to do is spend time in the kitchen to cook a meal. It is tempting to opt for quick and easy junk food options, but we also know that it is not good for our health. Mira Kapoor recently shared a relatable moment on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of a healthy and delicious-looking meal with the caption, "When you don't wanna eat at home and don't wanna eat out... You eat from your friend's home." Mira enjoyed the meal at her friend and neighbour Gayatri Chona's place, who is a nutritionist. It is a genius solution to the dilemma many of us face when we want something homemade but don't feel like cooking ourselves. In her plate, we could see tofu, sticky rice, edamame beans and grilled veggies.

Here Are Some Healthy Dinner Options For You To Try At Home:

1. Grilled Fish With Sauteed Vegetables

Grilled fish is packed with protein while roasted veggies are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants to keep you feeling great. Check out the recipe here.

2. Buddha Bowl

A Buddha Bowl is a colourful and nutritious meal served in a bowl. It starts with a base like quinoa or brown rice, adds protein like tofu or chickpeas, plenty of veggies, and healthy fats like avocado. It is topped with a dressing for a delicious and satisfying meal. Recipe here.

3. Lentil Soup

Lentils are a hearty and satisfying source of protein and fibre, mixed with veggies and whole grains for a delicious and nutritious meal. Click here for the recipe.

4. Carrot Salad With Black Grape Dressing

This is another healthy dinner option. It combines carrots, almonds, raisins, and spring onions to create a light yet satisfying treat. Recipe here.

5. Millet Curd Rice

Millet curd rice is a nutritious dish packed with fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. It promotes digestive health, stabilises blood sugar levels and aids in weight management. Recipe here.