Meghan Markle To Wed Prince Harry: 5 Fascinating Historic Facts About Royal Wedding Cakes

Highlights Meghan & Prince Harry's wedding cake is flavoured with lemon curd. Pastry chef Claire Ptak has started assembling the royal wedding cake. The Queen's cake was 9 ft tall & the final tier was saved for a year.

Member of the British royal family Prince Harry and actor and activist Meghan Markle are to marry in a grand affair tomorrow and there is palpable excitement about the grand event, among the netizens. Meghan and Harry's wedding is fast becoming one of the most talked-about events of the year, with the royal family keeping fans and followers updated through regular posts on their social media pages. Meghan and Harry's royal wedding's food menu and the wedding cake has also been in the news quite a lot. The cake especially has created quite a buzz, with dessert lovers and fans of the royal family alike, waiting eagerly to see the finished cake.

The wedding cake for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding will be unconventional in a major way. This is because for years, all of the royal family's weddings have traditionally featured fruit cakes, as opposed to tomorrow's cake which will be a lemon sponge cake, flavoured with Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower syrup. The royal family has a penchant for making even their wedding cakes exciting enough to elicit a veritable chatter and that tradition has been maintained over the years.



Here are some fascinating trivia about the royal family's wedding cakes over the years:

1. The cake at any royal wedding is always made large enough to be able to serve 2,000 people! The official website of the royal family states that the cake, besides being served to guests in attendance at the wedding, is also packaged up and sent to charities and organizations closer to the Castle.

2. Each royal wedding cake features intricate designs, which reflect the personalities of the couple, as well as the 'significance of their union', as stated by the website. The chefs commissioned to prepare the cake, spend hours assembling each tier in situ, at the wedding venue.

3. The wedding cake of Prince William and Kate Middleton featured 900 delicate sugar-paste flowers that were used as decoration. A team of pastry chef Fiona Cairns, took as long as five weeks to complete these flowers!



4. The current Queen of England Elizabeth II had a royal wedding cake that was nine feet tall and weighed 500 pounds (226 Kg)! The lowest tier of the cake was reserved for the christening ceremony of the Queen's first child, Prince Charles, which took place a year after the wedding.

5. For Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, a piece of lace from Kate's wedding dress was given to the chef Fiona Cairns, and the design from this piece of fabric was copied onto the exquisitely beautiful cake.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have entrusted 'wedding cake duties' to UK-based American pastry chef Claire Ptak, who owns Violet Bakery. Harry and Meghan wanted their wedding cake to be more seasonal, which is why they went with the lemon curd and elderflower cake. The cake will be covered with sweet buttercream frosting and will be decorated with fresh flowers. We can't wait to see how the cake turns out to be!



