Masaba Gupta Gives A Glimpse Of Her Daily Diet Six Months After Giving Birth

Masaba Gupta often shares foodie updates on her Instagram handle. From wholesome homecooked dishes to desserts with unique flavour combos, she often gives us glimpses of her love for different types of food. Recently, the star shared a carousel of photos documenting what she typically eats in a day. In the caption, Masaba specified that this is what her diet looks like "6 sweet months postpartum." Her meals include a wide range of delicious delicacies, from nutrient-packed snacks to aromatic grilled delights.

Masaba mentioned two types of oat-based treats. One is made by soaking oats in almond milk and mixing it with date powder and several berries (the photo shows raspberries, mulberries and blueberries). The other is a combination of oats and diced figs. Another delicate dessert snack she enjoys is one with natural sweetness derived from fruits. She combines her Greek Yoghurt with berries and mango and tops it with pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds for added crunch.

Masaba also revealed that she relishes eggs in two ways. Firstly, she shared a sneak peek at her spicy scrambled eggs, which derives its kick from hari mirch (green chilli). The other option is boiled eggs, which she has with peanut butter toast on the side when she is "bored of dinner." Her other savoury dishes are packed with aroma. She savours grilled fish flavoured with basil and has a "ton of stir-fried veggies" along with it. She reveals that her working lunches "are almost always something grilled with a side of a honey balsamic vinaigrette (seeds for crunch!)" Another photo also shows a loaded beetroot chicken wrap (the wrap covering is pinkish in colour, thanks to the addition of beetroot). After listing the dishes, Masaba wrote, "All yummy. Kinda sorta healthy but this is all a mama can do!" Take a look below:

Masaba Gupta often discusses her diet and love for food candidly. Before this, she once revealed an eating mantra she tends to follow. She stated, "The 80/20 rule is golden for me. 80% of the time it's great, nutritious food and the rest of the time - BRING On THE [emojis for a pastry, French fries, pizza and burger] - cos I love it all." She went on to describe what her daily diet was back then. Click here to read the full story.