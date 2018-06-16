Manage Type 2 Diabetes Naturally: Foods To Control Your Blood Sugar Levels

Here are 5 foods that type 2 diabetes patients may include in their diets to control blood sugar levels naturally:

It is important to have regular medication and health check-ups with diabetes. To manage diabetes naturally, it is imperative to follow a strong daily routine, meaning maintaining a healthy weight, morning workout, yoga sessions, and keeping a track of your diet and caloric intake. Additionally, one must try to keep their blood glucose level in control, and monitor your blood sugar and medicines regularly. But before we go ahead, let's first understand what diabetes is. Diabetes is a condition that hinders your body's ability to respond to insulin that eventually leads to abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates, leading to spiked blood sugar levels. Diabetes, according to the WHO is one of the most common problems in the world. Managing diabetes is tough, but definitely not impossible. A few lifestyle changes can help you maintain and regulate sugar. In fact, Ayurveda suggests a few home remedies that help manage diabetes and keep the blood sugar levels in check. There are majorly three types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. But, in this article we are going to focus on type 2 diabetes. Symptoms of type 2 diabetes are difficult to detect; however, if left untreated may cause serious health problems. Therefore, it is important to consult your doctor to have a proper understanding of do's and don'ts. But, there are ways to manage your type 2 diabetes naturally, by eating foods that help keep your blood sugar levels in control.

1. Whole Grains: Whole grains like barley, brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur (cracked wheat), millet and oatmeal are packed with soluble and insoluble fibre that are known to control blood sugar levels and also leads to better weight management.



2. Nuts: Including nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts will help control your blood sugar levels as they comprise unsaturated fats and vitamins and minerals that reduce inflammation and insulin resistance.



The infamous Indian vegetable, bitter gourd, has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels.Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is known to be an effective home remedy against high blood sugar.Many studies have pointed out the ability of resistant starch present in foods like bananas in controlling blood sugar levels. But, remember moderation is the key.