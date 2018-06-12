Ayurveda For Diabetes: Here’s How You Can Manage Type-2 Diabetes Naturally

Diabetes is a condition that hinders your body's ability to respond to insulin that eventually leads to abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates, leading to spiked blood sugar levels. Diabetes, according to the WHO is one of the most common problems in the world. Managing diabetes is tough, but definitely not impossible. A few lifestyle changes can help you maintain and regulate sugar. In fact, Ayurveda suggests a few home remedies that help manage diabetes and keep the blood sugar levels in check. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as madhumey and as a part of its treatment, it suggests avoiding excess intake of sugar and simple carbohydrates.

Let's look at what Ayurveda tells about diabetes and a few solutions that it has given to manage it properly. Diabetes is a metabolic kapha type of disorder in which diminished functioning of agni (digestive fire) leads to a tendency towards high blood sugar. To control high blood sugar, Ayurveda uses the following mixture- mix guduchi, shardunika, kutki, punarnava together. Take half a teaspoon two or three times a day with warm water.

Here are some simple remedies to manage diabetes effectively, as suggested by Ayurveda:

Put one cup of water in a copper vessel at night, and drink the water in the morning. To reduce kapha, you should follow the kapha-pacifying diet, especially avoiding excess intake of sweets, carbohydrates, and dairy products. Take more fresh vegetables and bitter herbs. Another way to control blood sugar levels is to bring turmeric into use. Add turmeric to your daily diet. To help regulate your blood sugar level, you can try taking half teaspoon of ground bay leaf and half teaspoon turmeric, mixed in one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Take the mixture at least twice a day before lunch and dinner. Diabetics should definitely have a stock of methi dana in their homes. You can consume methi dana soaked in water every morning. Ginger tea helps stimulate digestion that is beneficial in reducing the excess kapha in your system.

If you are a diabetic, it is wise to visit a certified Ayurvedic expert who can help you deal with the condition.