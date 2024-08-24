Malaika Arora Kickstarts Her Saturday Morning On A 'Healthy' Note - See Pic

Photo credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora regularly shares her foodie adventures on social media handles. In fact, the dancer and model loves to work out and eat nutritious food, and her Instagram is proof of that. The star manages to enjoy good food while keeping her health in check… even on the weekends! Yes, you read that right! On Saturday, August 24, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of how she kickstarted her day on a healthy note. In the picture, we can spot a lip-smacking, loaded avocado toast topped with scrambled eggs and what looks like chilli oil. She paired this with a bowl full of blueberries and a green smoothie. Protein-rich and delicious, don't you think? Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Healthy start to my day” with a muscle emoji.

If like Malaika Arora, you also like to begin your day with a healthy toast, then worry not! We have the perfect recipes for you! Check out some protein-rich toast recipes that you can make at home over the weekend.

1. Egg Masala Toast

Egg is a pantry staple in several homes, and it makes for an amazing toast ingredient too. This egg masala toast is the perfect recipe for you if you love to begin your day with an easy yet wholesome meal. Want to know how to make it? Click here for the full recipe.

2. Moong Dal Toast

Moong dal toast provides you with an ample amount of protein in your everyday diet. To make this, you need to cook dal and spices together. Then mix grated coconut, coriander leaves, green chillies, and other ingredients. Trust us, this moong dal toast recipe will keep you full and satiated for a long! Click here for a step-by-step recipe to make moong dal toast at home.

3. Paneer Tikka Toast

Paneer Tikka is one recipe that is loved by many. But what if we tell you can make this as a protein-rich breakfast for your diet? Yes, you read it right! Made with soft paneer and flavourful spices, this recipe will surely do a number on you. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Boiled Chana Toast

Chanas are not just for salads and gravies anymore! Make this easy-boiled chana toast at home and complete your protein requirement for the day! This flavourful recipe is made with simple pantry ingredients and is super versatile, perfect to begin your mornings with! Want to know how to make it? Click here for the full recipe.

5. 5-Min Cheesy Egg Toast

Spicy omelette spread on crispy toasted bread, this egg toast recipe is truly irresistible! This is especially perfect when you are on a time crunch or don't feel like making something over the top. All you need is 5 minutes and some pantry staples, and you are good to go! Click here for the full recipe.