Ayushmann Khurrana Says Sabudana Khichdi Tastes Like 'Thermocol'

Ayushmann Khurrana loves to incorporate a healthy twist to his meals. On his latest Instagram entry, the actor was seen having a bowl of Sabudana Khichdi. Loaded with protein, this dish is prepared from soaked sabudana aka tapioca pearls. However, Ayushmann had only one complaint. In the video, he was heard saying, “Jab bhi mei Sabudana Khichdi khata huun mujhe aisi feeling aati hai ki mei Thermocol kha raha hoon. (Whenever I eat Sabudana Khichdi, I feel like I am eating Thermocol.) Matlab am I the only one? I don't know.” Due to the high starch content, sabudana can get a little chewy, but its taste never falters. Hey Ayushmann, you are not alone!

Watch the screenshot of Ayushmann Khurana's story below:

Also, if you want to enjoy it at home, we have a sabudana khichdi recipe waiting for your attention.

Craving khichdi, this monsoon, but not a fan of sabudana? Try these super-tasty and nutritious recipes at home:

1. Moong Dal Khichdi

All you need is rice and split green gram. Packed with essential nutrients, it is both light and wholesome. Add oodles of ghee before serving. Find the recipe here.

2. Palak Dal Khichdi

Looking for a lip-smacking yet healthy meal? This recipe is your stop. Prepare with the goodness of spinach and dal, seasoned with red chilli spices and curry leaves. Check out the recipe here.

3. Masala Vegetable Khichdi Recipe

Infuse a myriad of vegetables into your khichdi including peas, crunchy carrots and delicious cauliflower. Read the recipe here.

4. Bajre ki Khichdi

Bajra means millet. Bajre ki Khichdi comes straight from the kitchens of Rajasthan and is served with curd, garlic chutney and pickles. Recipe here.

5. Samak Ki Khichdi

This khichdi is prepared with fresh curd, potatoes, and ground peanuts topped with a flavourful mix of spices and curry leaves. Here's the recipe.