Makar Sankranti 2019: Here's Why We Eat Khichdi On Makar Sankranti

India is celebrating Makar Sankranti today, 14th January. The celebrations of the festival will extend to 15th January. The harvest festival is one of the most significant festivals of the country and festive vibe around this time is hard to miss. Delicious food, folk tales, songs and dance rituals; all of these things are well associated with this festival. When it comes to food, there are a lot of sweet and savoury delicacies that are prepared on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. One such delight that is prepared in most of the Indian households on Sankrant is khichdi. Made using urad dal, rice and a melange of Indian spices and winter vegetables, the Sankranti special khichdi is not only appetising to the taste buds, but is quite nutritionally dense too.



Since the celestial transition during this time results in longer and warmer days, there is a change in temperature levels. This change of season results in many health-related issues. Therefore, it is imperative to consume a diet that is well-balanced, nutritious and light at the same time. Khichdi happens to be one vegetarian delight, which is not only light on the stomach, but the presence of various winter veggies increase its nutritional count as well, hence boosting immunity.



This nutritious delight gets easily digested and also helps keep indigestion issues at bay as it contains black pepper spice, which is known for its digestive properties. The ingredients of this dish help in boosting our immunity and also keep body warm from within - which is quite important during the chilly days.



So, celebrate Makar Sankranti with this healthy delight and up your nutritional intake. Happy Makar Sankranti 2019!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.