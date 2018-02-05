Mahashivratri 2018: Importance Of Panchamrit And How To Make It At Home

Highlights Hindus across the world will be celebrating Mahashivratri on 13th Feb This day signifies the defeat of darkness and ignorance Most devotees observe a full-day fast and prepare prasad to offer

Mahashivratri 2018: Prasad prepared during this day

On 13th February 2018, Hindus across the world will be celebrating Mahashivratri, the festival that falls in the month of phaguna. This day signifies the defeat of darkness and ignorance and is commemorated in order to engage in remembering Lord Shiva by chanting prayers and observing a fast. On this day, most devotees observe a full-day fast and prepare prasad to offer to the deity. In most places, devotees make panchamrit, which is commonly prepared during such pujas.

One of the main rituals of lord Shiva puja is to bathe the shivling with water, milk and honey along with bel leaves. This is followed by applying vermillion to the shivling representing virtuousness. Fresh fruits are then offered to the deity in order to seek his blessings. After this, betel leaves (paan ka patta) are offered as it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati themselves had sown the seeds of paan in the Himalayan ranges and it is actually a good omen to offer betel leaves to the deity.



Mahashivratri 2018: Why is Panchamrit Important?

Apart from this, panchamrit is also offered to the God and later served as prasad to the devotees. Panchamrit makes for an important prasad in most Hindu pujas and is considered auspicious and highly-pleasing to the deities. This simple preparation of five ingredients (hence the name) is believed to be a healthy drink that purifies the body.



Mahashivratri 2018: How to make Panchamrit at home?

Panchamrit is prepared using five ingredients that include milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar. Also known as charnamrit, it makes for a popular prasad in Northern India. Here's how you can make this prasad at home on Mahashivratri 2018.



A post shared by Robin Singh (@robin.singh590) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:04am PST

Ingredients

5 tablespoon curd

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon ghee

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Method

All you need to do is to take and mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk them well. You can garnish the prasad with tulsi leaves too.

Offer the mixture to the deity and then serve it as prasad. All these five ingredients have some significance-

Milk signifies purity and piousness

Honey is for sweetness

Ghee is for victory

Sugar is for happiness

Curd is for prosperity and progeny



Happy Mahashivratri 2018!