Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result 

General Election Results are expected to be declared by May 23 evening.

Lok Sabha Election Results in Madhya Pradesh, along with all other states, will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the final result tally is expected by evening. Madhya Pradesh voted in the last four phases of the seven-phase national election with voter turnout of around 63 per cent. BJP and Congress are in contest for 29 parliamentary seats in the state. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Madhya Pradesh voter turnout was 67.1 per cent with the BJP winning a majority of 26 seats in the state. To track real time election trends and all election updates on the state's 20 seats, you can check updates on NDTV news websites, NDTV Mobile apps, NDTV News Channels and NDTV social media channels. The election results can also be tracked on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

The voting for general elections was held between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of nearly 90 crore eligible people voted to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. The counting of votes will, however, take place for 542 constituencies after elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore were cancelled after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid.



