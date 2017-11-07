Low Vitamin D May Harm Lupus Patients: Mind Your Diet To Ensure Healthy Levels Of The 'Sunshine Vitamin'

Highlights
- Vitamin D is one of the most essential vitamins for our body
- It is primarily linked to bone growth, repair and regeneration
- Vitamin D is also crucial for optimum calcium absorption
Another study established a link between vitamin D consumption and early recovery in burn injuries. The study talked about the antibacterial actions of vitamin D that may facilitate fighting infections and would healing in burn patients.
Vitamin D in diet
Vitamin D is naturally occurring in sunlight and is therefore popularly known as the 'sunshine vitamin'. Although it is easy to source vitamin D in regular diet, its lack is almost pandemic in India. Regular supply of the vitamin can be ensured by including items like eggs, mushrooms, cheese, fish, soy milk among others in daily diet. In acute cases of vitamin D deficiency, your medical expert may ask you to add vitamin D supplements to your routine.
Inputs from IANS