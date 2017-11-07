Low Vitamin D May Harm Lupus Patients: Mind Your Diet To Ensure Healthy Levels Of The 'Sunshine Vitamin'

Highlights Vitamin D is one of the most essential vitamins for our body It is primarily linked to bone growth, repair and regeneration Vitamin D is also crucial for optimum calcium absorption

Vitamin D is one of the most essential vitamins for our body. Primarily linked to bone growth, repair and regeneration, vitamin D is also crucial for optimum calcium absorption in the body. Lack of the 'sunshine vitamin' may make one more susceptible to flu, infections, allergies, fatigue, et cetera. A recently conducted study warns against the dangers of low vitamin D levels. According to experts at Hopkins Lupus Center, low vitamin D levels may elevate the risk of renal disease in lupus patients. "Supplementary Vitamin D helps to prevent one of the most dreaded complications of systemic lupus erythematosus and likely has a role in preventing blood clots and cardiovascular disease as well," Michelle A. Petri, Director at Hopkins Lupus Center shared.

Another study established a link between vitamin D consumption and early recovery in burn injuries. The study talked about the antibacterial actions of vitamin D that may facilitate fighting infections and would healing in burn patients.

Vitamin D in diet

Vitamin D is naturally occurring in sunlight and is therefore popularly known as the 'sunshine vitamin'. Although it is easy to source vitamin D in regular diet, its lack is almost pandemic in India. Regular supply of the vitamin can be ensured by including items like eggs, mushrooms, cheese, fish, soy milk among others in daily diet. In acute cases of vitamin D deficiency, your medical expert may ask you to add vitamin D supplements to your routine.

Get in touch with your medical expert to know more about vitamin D deficiency and ways to manage it or keep it at bay.

