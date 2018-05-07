Low-Carb Diet May Help Manage Type 1 Diabetes: Study 

A low carbohydrate diet may help manage Type 1 diabetes, claims a new study. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. The study published in the journal Pediatrics revealed that a certain dietary tweaks could help manage type 1 diabetes better. Most diabetes expert are weary of suggesting a low-carb diet specially to children.They worry that restricting carbs can lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels, a condition known as hypoglycemia, which could take a toll on child's growth. But the study's findings revealed otherwise.Researchers followed the diet of children and adults with Type 1 diabetes for an average of over two years. They were put on a low-carb, high-protein diet. It was revealed that combined with the diabetes drug insulin at smaller doses, the diet could do exceptional blood sugar control. The patients were also found to have low rates of complications, also the children who followed it for years did not show any signs of impaired growth.The participants' average hemoglobin A1C a long-term barometer of blood sugar levels, fell to just 5.67 percent. An A1C under 5.7 is considered normal, and it is well below the threshold for diabetes, which is 6.5 percent.The study sure gives some insightful findings that could help in better diabetes management. But it is also important to keep in mind that the study was observational, and not a randomized trial with control group.For the study, the researchers recruited 316 people, 130 of them children whose parents gave consent, on a social media platform. The researchers then reviewed their medical records and contacted their medical providers.The authors also cautioned that the dietary alterations doe in no way substitute the importance of prescribed medications and consulting sessions.Carb intake has long been a factor to monitor insulin levels. Here are some low carb foods you could include in your diet.Tofu has gained immense popularity as a good quality vegetarian and vegan source of protein. It is cultivated by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into soft white blocks. Tofu has 1.9 grams per 100 grams) of carbs (according to USDA). Mushroom, on the other hand, are also a great low carb alternative for the dinner.Ditch your regular starchy rice for a low carbohydrate alternative made with protein rich quinoa. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, the south American grain quinoa is easy to digest and is a complete source of vegetarian protein and a good source of mono- unsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids.Salmon does not contain much carbohydrates and is a good source of protein and calcium. Salmon also contains a decent amount of Omega-3 fatty acids which are good for your brain development.Chicken contains about 27 grams of protein per 100 grams (according to USDA), and zero carbs, which makes it an ideal for a low carb dinner.Load up on the healthy, low- carb substitutes and keep your blood sugar levels in check