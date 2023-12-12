Lose Weight The Delicious Way With This Winter Broccoli-Onion Soup Recipe!

Winter-special broccoli soup for weight loss

Winter blues are for real, especially when you feel bloated throughout the day. As the temperature drops, you tend to avoid stepping out of your home and find yourself tucked inside a cosy blanket throughout the day. This results in slow digestion and metabolism, making you feel heavy. Let's just agree, we've all been there! While most of you might feel winter leads to weight gain, to your surprise, it is just the opposite. According to health experts, metabolism speeds up in the colder months and helps you burn more calories than usual. All you need to do is stay active and eat mindfully to make winter the best time to shed extra kilos.

If you have been planning to get on a weight loss diet but fear the excess trouble while making your meals, then dear reader, you have come to the right place! We have found a winter-special recipe that is super easy and can be made in no time. It's a 15-minute broccoli-onion soup, shared by nutritionist Richa Gangani.

Broccoli-Onion Soup For Weight Loss | What Makes This Winter-Special Soup So Special:

Stepping into the kitchen on a chilly evening can be quite dreadful. But nothing to worry about, you have to prepare dinner for yourself and the family! In such a situation, a bowl of soup always comes to your rescue. Soup is warm, fuss-free, and makes for a nutritious yet light dinner as well. Preparing the soup with broccoli makes it seasonal as well.

Winter brings along fresh and crunchy broccoli in abundance, which is low in calories, loaded with fibre, and packs you with antioxidants and vitamin C - all making it a perfect ingredient to add to your weight loss diet. Adding some onion alongside not only makes the soup flavorful but also helps boost the immune system against cold and flu.

"This broccoli soup is zero fat, low calorie, antioxidant-rich, gluten-free, lactose-free, and includes no added sugar. You can slurp it without guilt," Nutritionist Richa Gangani states, adding, "It is fibre-rich as well!"

How To Make Winter-Special Broccoli-Onion Soup For Weight Loss:

To start with, clean broccoli and onion well and chop them. Keep these vegetables aside and heat some olive oil in a pressure cooker. Next, saute the onion in the cooker until it releases flavours, and then add broccoli to it. Cook for some time, add salt, pepper, and water, and boil. Mash it if needed for a smooth soup and finally, sprinkle some pepper. That's it. You have a warm, weight-loss-friendly soup ready for dinner.

