Looking For A Healthy Post-Workout Snack? Decide Early; 5 Post-Workout Snacks For Weight Loss

According to a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, committing in advance to a post-exercise snack may increase the odds of eating more nutritiously. In order to stay fit or lose extra kilos, many people go to gym and quite often a rigorous work out session in the gym is followed by a strong urge to eat something. In order to achieve your fitness goals, it is imperative to make healthy dietary choices.

Explaining the study Koehler, lead researcher of the study said, "We found that there was very little research on this very tangible thing that I think everyone can relate to. If your goal is to lose weight, then I would say our findings support that you're better off making the choice ... not when you're hungry after your workout, but instead before you go to the gym."



Prior studies have consistently shown that people are more willing to indulge when making immediate dietary decisions than when thinking ahead, said Gustafson, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

"Our study confirmed very closely to the ideas in behavioural economics about this present-biased preference. Using solely that model, I would've predicted that people would be more likely to choose the healthy snack when choosing before they exercise," Gustafson said.

Two theoretical models were put to test as per the study's design. One was the 'compensatory eating', where people consume more calorie-dense food in the aftermath of exercise to make up for calories expended during a workout. Whereas, the other was 'exercise-induced anorexia', that suggests exercise can suppress appetite-related hormones and eventually lead people to eat less.

"There have been a lot of lab studies that have looked at appetite and hunger," Koehler said. "Most of these studies have found that right after exercise, you seem to be less hungry. I've always looked at these studies and wondered: Does it have such a strong impact that you can use this window after you exercise to say, 'Because I'm not hungry, I'm going to make a really good choice about what I eat'? But knowing myself and many other exercises, there's also the notion that after you exercise, you want to reward yourself." As per the findings of the study, the team of researchers found indications of both, despite the seeming contradiction.

Here Are 5 Healthy Post-Workout Snacks For Weight Loss:

